ROME – A piece of the history of F1 and world motorsport will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during the “Sotheby’s Luxury Week” in Geneva, scheduled for November 9th. For the occasion, under the hammer of the beater there will be one of the most significant Ferrari F1 cars, formerly Michael Schumacher: the 2003 F2003-GA, proudly characterized by the initials GA in honor of the president of Fiat, the lawyer Gianni Agnelli. The F2003-GA, a revised version of the previous season’s F2002, designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn, featured new developments including a longer wheelbase to improve aerodynamics and was equipped with one of the last V-10s featured in Formula One, with a power of 930 hp.

During the 2003 season, won by Schumacher, he obtained five wins with chassis # 229, including the Spanish, Austrian, Canadian, Italian and United States GPs, in addition to three pole positions, three fastest laps and two other podiums. in Monaco and France. This surprising record of success made chassis # 229 instrumental in securing the sixth World Championship for Michael Schumacher, who at the time broke Fangio’s record, as well as giving Ferrari its fifth consecutive constructors’ title.

“RM Sotheby’s has a well-deserved reputation for selling some of the finest racing cars in existence and we have an unparalleled track record in bringing the most important Formula One cars to auction – said Peter Wallman, president of RM Sotheby’s UK & Emea – It is an honor to offer what is one of Schumacher’s most important cars, if not one of the most significant Formula One cars of the last 25 years. This car is a motorsport icon, built by one of the greatest sports and racing car manufacturers of all time and driven to victory by one of the greatest drivers of all time ”. Chassis number 229 is presented in perfect condition, ready for the track, having recently undergone a shakedown at the Fiorano circuit by the current F1 driver and son of Michael, Mick Schumacher. The car (estimate between 7 and 8.5 million euros) benefited from a complete service and preparation by the Ferrari team, comes with the complete “Red Book Classiche” certification and represents one of the Formula 1 proposals. One of the most exciting ever to hit the market.