Michela Murgia back in the hospital: “How am I? I can get better but I can’t get better”

Here she is in a new photo that she didn’t want to publish. Michelle Murgia, from a hospital bed, wireless headphones and a respirator, continues to face a real challenge of heart and spirit with a smile. Every day after coming out about stage 4 cancer, she receives tons of loving messages, showing the warmth and affection of the people around her. But also many criticisms, which she plays down in her Instagram stories of her – her social media her favorite of her – with an indifferent or disdainful expression of BTS, the South Korean musical group that she adores. Or she ignores: “I can’t see them, I’ve developed a happy selective blindness,” she explains.

In any case, her condition does not allow her to respond to everyone, as chronic fatigue often forces her to give in to insufficient energy. Yet, the author of Accabadora is more courageous and determined than ever, and so after the civil marriage with Lorenzo Terenzi and the party with his queer family in the garden of his new home in the Trastevere district in Rome, she tells of how her frequent hospital admissions, sometimes sudden, force her to face difficult moments.

A particularly worrying episode happened yesterday, when he had breathing problems “due to an excess of liquids in the crevices of the tissues,” he says on Instagram. And yet, despite her difficulties, Michela continued to praise the health system for the level of care received, as every time she managed to return home in better conditions. “I can get better, but I can’t be ‘well’ anymore”, confessed the writer, quoting the literary critic Cesare de Michelis. “‘Better’ is still preferable to bad, so enjoy it with me.” A phrase full of optimism that reminds us how life can change when an unexpected disease appears within us.

In a new gesture of gratitude and authenticity, Murgia has decided to share his journey with his followers, over 500,000 on Instagram alone. The writer revealed that while she prefers to avoid posting photos from the hospital, she has decided not to hide the reality of her condition and the efforts she puts in on a daily basis. A path of care that represents an important part of her life, and underlines the political urgency of the testimony, such as when she thanks those who contribute to financing the healthcare system through the payment of taxes, «in defiance of those who demonize those who pay taxes”.

With a touch of irony, which she never lacks, Murgia has asked to stop sending food to Cambio, her favorite restaurant in Trastevere, revealing that she cannot deal with all the delicious typical dishes that fans send her («the desserts of south, the cheeses of the Po valley and the wines of the Veneto»), since «I’m not growing up any more».

