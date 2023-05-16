Michela Murgia on her Queer family: “Claudia and I are a couple, secretly for years”

«In our queer family, Claudia and I are the only same-parent couple, since we have shared a son, Raphael, for twelve years». Thus begins the new story on Instagram by Michelle Murgia narrating the dynamics within her queer family on Instagram.

After the explanations on how sexuality is experienced within the family, in order to dispel the users’ prejudices, the writer reveals the nature of her relationship with Claudia, defining it for the first time as a same-sex couple.

“It all started when Raphael was nine years old. That night, he took my hand after I saw him for the first time and said, “I don’t want you to ever leave again.” There was no reason to take it seriously, since I don’t even like children, but I faltered and looked at Claudia, who I too had just met that same evening »he writes in his long post on social media. «I have never regretted the decision made in that moment of exchanging glances. In the following years I divorced, she got married, we went through many things together, but one thing has never changed: we remained Raphael’s mothers» continues Murgia, underlining that there have been ups and downs along the way.

Judgmental companions and morbid acquaintances

«He did the easy part, who has an emotional intelligence that we don’t even have after a lifetime of analysis. The hard part was done by the others. Biological parentage distrustful, if not hostile. Judging comrades. Morbid acquaintances. A thousand explanations. Protective silences», explains Murgia. Which lists the fears experienced over the years. Starting from the fear of someone asking customs why he was traveling abroad with a minor who is not his certified child. Or the bureaucratic obstacles of the newspaper, such as not being able to pick him up from school without certification.

Mothers at home and friends outside

And again: «The worry that something will happen to her and you won’t be able to say: I’m here too. Or that something happens to you and he can’t say: she was my mother.’ Fears, prejudices of society and a sense of oppression that have led them to hide for so many years. «Mothers at home and friends outside, to keep the world at peace. Then a year and a half ago I got sick and everything changed», says the author.