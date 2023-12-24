Michela Murgia shines like never before: here is her new book “Dare la vita”

Michela Murgia shines like never before. His words remain and continue to speak to us even after his death. From next January 9th we will be able to read the posthumous work of the late writer entitled Giving lifepublished by Rizzoli and edited by Alessandro Giammeione of his beloved soul children.

Alessandro Giammei, literary critic and university professor born in Rome in 1988, is currently professor of Italian literature at Yale University in the United States. He published with Einaudi Male things and collaborates with the newspaper Domani. The author’s entire literary legacy was entrusted to him Accabadora.

Michela Murgia: “Family is the people you choose. Single thought to the government? It lacks the ethics of thought”

Giving life it is an eagerly awaited book, anticipated by Giammei himself the day after the writer’s death: «Michela wrote until the last day of her life. He had a book to deliver and he delivered it before his death – he revealed to Ansa – A touching book, about the family. It had to be only on the Gpa (gestation for others, ndr) and became a deeper book about the meaning of parenting and kinship. I believe it will be released soon by Rizzoli.”

No sooner said than done. Giving life it is not just a pamphlet on Gpa, but a profound reflection on human bonds, on love and on diversity of family forms. An agile essay of just over one hundred pages that asks crucial questions: «Can we be mothers of daughters and sons who choose themselves, and who in turn have chosen us? Is it possible to build a family without blood ties? The answer is yes. Family queerness it is now a reality, and addressing it is a political necessity, as is that of a clear and open dialogue on gestation for others, a theme that undermines the presumed root of being a woman. Questioning ourselves and discussing this root means challenging the concept of normality and naturalness to which we are accustomed.”

Queer family, Murgia and that invisible thread that binds more than blood Pasquale Quaranta 18 May 2023

For a long time, Michela Murgia has shared her thoughts through novels, essays, podcasts, social media. In the last weeks of her life, she condensed these reflections, a dense concentration of ideas which, starting from her personal experience, from a different approach to motherhood, shows how it is possible giving life without a biological connection, how the bonds of the soul can enrich those of blood. And this is perhaps the writer’s greatest legacy, the one that teaches us to welcome and not exclude, because «opening up to others does not reduce but amplifies love».

Murgia Funerals, Chiara Valerio remembers her friend with tears and laughter: “We will only talk about her in the future”

In these lines his incredible ability for synthesis returns, as recently recalled by Chiara Valerio on Repubblica. Valerio defines Murgia as a “very fast human being”, in reference to his incisive determination in condensing a very complex topic into a single word or phrase, sometimes impulsive but always enlightening.

Like when he said «There isn’t just one mother, this is a sentence”, explaining the concept of “soul filiation” as a relational model. Michela Murgia remembered that at the age of 18 she had become «a multiplied daughter», when her family of origin had welcomed other parental figures alongside her. «I was not a daughter twice, but two different daughters: one for the family of origin and one for the family that then welcomed me», she explained. A daughter who today becomes a mother again and gives life back to his “soul-orphan” community with this his latest work.

