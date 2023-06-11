Home » Michela Murgia: “Yesterday the last public meeting, thanks for the invitations but I don’t have the strength and time to accept them”
Michela Murgia: "Yesterday the last public meeting, thanks for the invitations but I don't have the strength and time to accept them"

Michela Murgia: "Yesterday the last public meeting, thanks for the invitations but I don't have the strength and time to accept them"

“I’m coming home from what was the last public outing I plan to do for the next six months. Thank you for the invitations you are making me. I don’t have the strength or the time to accept them: my next time is for those I love”. As Michelle Murgia in his Instagram Stories after the meeting, along with Clare Tagliaferriwhich yesterday at the Gallerie d’Italia retraced the life and works of Fernanda Pivanofor the billboard of Most archivedthe festival dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of archive content.

