Michelangelo Pistoletto’s message of peace

“Preventive Peace” is the title of the exhibition dedicated to Michelangelo Pistoletto which can be admired in the evocative Sala delle Caryatidi at Palazzo Reale in Milan until 4 June. The initiative, promoted by the Municipality of Milan and the Pistoletto Foundation in collaboration with Skira, is curated by Fortunato D’Amico and is part of Milan Art Week.

Michelangelo Pistoletto’s Labyrinth is the path of Preventive Peace – “Preventive Peace” is the original title of the exhibition -, a large installation that is the result of the progressive unrolling of corrugated cardboard arranged over the entire surface of the exhibition space, where some of the most significant works created by the great artist during his career.

Dedicated to peace and its symbol

Michelangelo Pistoletto, sculptor and painter, is one of the major representatives of the current of the so-called “poor art”. The exhibition, dedicated to peace and its symbol, the white dove, aims to be a tribute to the social commitment of the great artist who has always been committed to the themes of peace and sustainability. The aim is to bring visitors to the exhibition to a sinuous and disorienting path walking inside the Labyrinth to reach the other works on display so that, upon exiting, they can take with them the memory of an experience rich in imaginative contents and practical information.

But not only. Another message that we want to underline is that the awareness of having completed a concrete exercise to reflect on how to get out of the labyrinth of everyday reality and establish Preventive Peace. Not to mention that the hall of the Royal Palace where the exhibition is located is the same one that in 1935 housed the most famous anti-war work: “Guernica”, by Pablo Picasso. of the itinerary of awareness that gradually allowed Pistoletto to conceive “art at the center of a responsible transformation of society”, an expression that also constitutes the mission of Cittadellarte. According to the artist, a change is possible only through a real practice of democracy that involves citizens and their organizations in the processes of responsible social transformation. In addition to the great exhibition at Palazzo Reale, “La Pace Preventiva” spreads to other Milanese venues with three installations in as many scientific museums of the Municipality of Milan: the Museum of Natural History, the Planetarium and the Civic Aquarium.

Michelangelo Pistoletto, “Preventive Peace”, Milan, Palazzo Reale, until 4 June 2023