Michelle Chen took her son to watch “The Wandering Earth 2”: idol Andy Lau and hero Wu Jing are proud of Chinese science fiction films

On January 26, actor Michelle Chen posted a photo on Weibo of watching the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” with her son Xiao Xingxing.

She wrote on Weibo: “Today is the first time I took Chen Xingxing to the cinema to watch a movie. I watched Wandering Earth 2. I think it is very meaningful. The first one is because it is in Hefei, and then there are other movies in the movie. My idol Andy Lau, and the eternal hero Jing Ge in our hearts.

At the scene when the space elevator was rising, Chen Xingxing yelled “Wow!” I am very happy,The first Chinese sci-fi film he saw was so good, there are too many people behind it with persistence and hard work, and he is proud of Chinese sci-fi films.”。

“Thank you for supporting Wandering Earth 2! The little broken ball will continue to grow with the stars and children, and we will work hard together in the future,” the movie Wandering Earth responded.

Judging from the audience’s film reviews, “The Wandering Earth 2” is not inferior to Hollywood blockbusters in terms of visual effects, and the characters are more flesh and blood, and the plot has more faith and spirit. The sci-fi movies I used to watch in the past were about a foreign superhero saving the world, but “The Wandering Earth 2” does not have individual heroism, but unites all human beings to work together to save the earth.

At present, the film’s overseas reputation is also rising all the way, with Rotten Tomatoes freshness reaching 83%, and the popcorn index rising from 94% to 95%.

According to news from Maoyan Films,As of 21:00 on January 26, the total box office of the 2023 Spring Festival period is 5.944 billion, with a total of 113 million people and 2.625 million performances.

The top three at the box office during the Spring Festival:

The box office of the champion “Manjianghong” is 2.248 billion;

The runner-up “The Wandering Earth 2” has a box office of 1.913 billion;

The third runner-up “Bear Infested: Stay with me “Bear Core”” has a box office of 650 million.