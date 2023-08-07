Michelle Hunziker: Great performance! In the sea she shows almost too much

Michelle Hunziker surprised her fans with a very special holiday photo. She wears a lace bikini that reveals more than it conceals. But the presenter still climbs out of the sea in a good mood with the two-parter.

Michelle Hunziker started her career as a model. Since then, she has been a true professional in front of the camera. the moderator proves this once again on Instagram. There she shows herself regularly in different outfits. They tend to be more revealing, like a bikini that shows almost too much skin.

Michelle Hunziker surprises in a bikini on Instagram photo

Michelle Hunziker likes to show bikini photos of herself on Instagram. A particularly eye-catching model could not be missing from her photo collection on the social network. In a white lace bikini, she stepped out of the sea with a beaming smile. That alone should already inspire their fans. After all, her smile is also her trademark. But the bikini caused a stir.

Bikini hammer in the sea: Michelle Hunziker shows (almost) too much skin in the transparent lace bikini

The fabric is quite transparent and almost lets too much skin shimmer through on the breasts and in the genital area. The beginnings of her nipples are also slightly visible. But the tip then covers overly intimate parts of the body.

Michelle Hunziker hits fans with a bikini hammer

Michelle Hunziker definitely amazes her fans with this photo. that is clear from the comments. “Apart from the fact that you are a unique beauty, have a perfect physique and a wonderful smile that is never wrong, for me you are the only TV character that never gets tired,” writes one follower. “Great physique! But for me, the real beauty is always your smile…no one can take it away from you and you are a great role model for me,” praises a fan. A follower can’t believe that Michelle Hunziker is still like that looks great. “Three daughters, 46 years old. Nothing. Chapeau. Me, a year younger and two daughters less. And I look like their container.”

bos/news.de

