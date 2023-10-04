Michelle Yeoh and Tong Yao’s Stylish Encounter at Paris Fashion Week Sparks Buzz

Headline: Michelle Yeoh and Tong Yao’s Appearance at Paris Fashion Week Sparks Online Buzz

Subtitle: Malaysian actresses draw attention as they attend the Shiatzi 2024 Spring and Summer series show

Paris, France – A group photo featuring renowned Malaysian actresses Tong Yao and Michelle Yeoh, alongside Liu Yu, Kong Xueer, Huang Yi, Shen Mengchen, and others, watching a fashion show in Paris has set the internet ablaze with excitement and speculation. The image, taken on the 2nd of October, has gone viral, igniting discussions among fans and netizens.

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who previously appeared in Shiatzi’s 2023 Autumn and Winter show earlier this year, once again graced the Paris Fashion Week by attending the Shiatzi 2024 Spring and Summer series show. This marked her second consecutive season of showing support for her designer friend Wang Chencaixia. The presence of both Yeoh and Tong Yao at the event sparked a frenzy of searches, with “Michelle Yeoh and Tong Yao’s Paris Show Show Hot Chat” becoming a trending topic.

Interestingly, while Yeoh and Tong Yao shared the same event, another Malaysian actress, Cai Zhuoyi, also participated in Paris Fashion Week. However, no photos of her and Michelle Yeoh surfaced online, leading netizens to express their disappointment about the missed opportunity for two generations of Malaysian actresses to meet in Paris.

In terms of fashion, Michelle Yeoh stole the spotlight wearing an apple green open totem jacquard vest from the 2024 early spring collection. She paired it with a matching totem concave and convex organza jacquard three-dimensional tutu, creating a visually striking ensemble. A photo showing Yeoh fanning herself alongside Tong Yao and INTO1 member Liu Yu drew attention with amusing comments about the “heaviest make-up” worn by a man.

Due to Tong Yao’s resemblance to actress Zhang Ziyi, some netizens created a comical dialogue, imagining a reunion between Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi through their characters in the 2000 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” The playful conversation between Yeoh’s character and a nursery rhyme made netizens laugh, appreciating the cleverness of the joke.

Meanwhile, Cai Zhuoyi’s studio posted beautiful photos of her exploring the streets of Paris on Weibo. Additionally, they shared images of her participation in a Mid-Autumn Festival pop-up event at Galeries Lafayette, where she shared stories and enjoyed handmade desserts in a foreign country. Netizens also commented on the sweet photos of Cai Zhuoyi and Kong Xueer at the show, referring to them as the “two sisters.”

Michelle Yeoh and Tong Yao’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week has not only captivated fans but also sparked discussions and online buzz. As the event continues, fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more exciting moments from their favorite celebrities during this iconic fashion extravaganza.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

