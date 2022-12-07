Michelle Yeoh, who has debuted for 38 years, has become the first Asian actress to be selected as the “Indicator of the Year” after being named “One of the Top 100 Influential People of the Year” by “TIME” earlier. (Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

2022 is coming to an end, “TIME magazine“Also published in successionAnnual indicatorsfollowing the announcement yesterday (6) that the artist of the year was won by the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK, the annual artist of the year was announced earlier.ICONis the 60-year-old HollywoodchinesestarMichelle Yeoh! This is also the first time an Asian actress has won this honor, setting a record again.

“Time” announced the 2022 “Indicator People of the Year”, including the artist of the year BLACKPINK, the athlete of the year Aaron Judge, and the ICON of the year was selected as the 60-year-old Hollywood Chinese superstar Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh, who was born in Malaysia, is famous for her martial arts dramas. She was well-known internationally as the bodyguard “Yu Xiulian” in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” directed by Ang Lee, and later took on the role of the rich mother-in-law in “Crazy Rich Asians”. She was deeply impressed, and this year, she broke people’s definition of her with “Damn’s Multiverse” and played Super Obasan.

Michelle Yeoh, who has debuted for 38 years, has become the first Asian actress to be selected as the “Indicator of the Year” after being named “One of the Top 100 Influential People of the Year” by “TIME” earlier.



Michelle Yeoh attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s School of Good and Evil held at the Regency Village Theater on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

In an interview with “Time”, Michelle Yeoh talked about the power of “representation”. She said that so far no Asian woman has won the Academy Award for Best Actress, but this issue has always lingered in her mind.

Michelle Yeoh said frankly that the shackles brought about by her Asian identity far outweigh the opportunities. She also specifically mentioned: “Not only me, I feel that my entire Asian community is thinking about this, and they came up to me and said, You are doing this for us.” Michelle Yeoh said that when she When you get an opportunity like this, you will devote yourself to it, because you never know when the next opportunity will be! She also admitted: “I think this is my biggest fear, please don’t let this (opportunity or award) be the only one.”

The 60-year-old Michelle Yeoh is not only well-known in the international film industry, but also popular in the boutique fashion circle. When shooting magazine covers before, she even included Chanel, Dior, Valentino, Chopard, Tiffany&Co., Tony Duquette, Oscar de la Renta Supported by more than 20 boutiques, Hermès even launched a bag under her surname “Yeoh”, which shows its influence.

