13.03.2023

At this year’s Oscars, “The Transient Universe” won a big victory and won seven Oscars in total. Asians shine in this film. And the best director award, who will win the other awards? Who are the other Asian faces at the meeting?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The list of winners of the 95th Academy Awards was released on the 13th. “The Universe” became the biggest winner of the show, winning 7 awards in total, including the 60-year-old Michelle Yeoh from Malaysia , beat rival Cate Blanchett (Cate Blanchett), won the Best Actress Award, broke the film history record, and became the first Oscar queen of Asian descent.

The 51-year-old Vietnamese overseas Chinese Kwan Ji-wei, who is also an actor in “The Universe”, won the Best Supporting Actor Award; director Kwan Ka-yung, whose parents are from Hong Kong and Taiwan, and his partner Daniel Scheinert (Daniel Scheinert) together The film won the best director award and set an Oscar-winning peak for Asians.

Guan Jiwei was moved to tears on the podium.



And Michelle Yeoh, who wore a multi-layered white tassel gown and has been in the film industry for 40 years, encouraged Asians to have unlimited dreams and women not to be restricted by age when she won the award, and paid tribute to all mothers in the world. “To all the boys and girls like me who are watching tonight, this award is a beacon of hope and possibility. It’s proof that dreams can come true if you dare to dream them,” she said. Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that your prime is past, never give up.”

Kwan Ji-wei, an Asian who won Best Supporting Actor, burst into tears as soon as he took the stage, and shouted to his 84-year-old mother, “Mom, I just won an Oscar!”. In his speech, Guan Jiwei said that he had stayed in a refugee camp for a year, but now he is standing on the highest hall of Hollywood. This is the realization of the “American Dream”. Born as a child actor, he once shined brightly in the 1980s, and then retired to the background for nearly 40 years. He once told the “New York Times” that the main reason is that there are few Asian characters in Hollywood movies.

Guan Jiayong, the director of Daniel’s duo, gave a speech on stage.



Wearing a red suit, Guan Jiayong, who was called “Daniel Director Duo” together with Schnett, said after thanking his relatives and friends: “No matter who they are, everyone has their greatness. If you have Waiting for the talent to explode, then you just need to find Bole to unlock it.”

In addition, Jamie Lee Curtis also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Transient Universe”, plus the Best Original Screenplay and Editing Award, the film won a total of seven Oscars and won a lot.

“The Instant Universe” won a total of seven Oscars (file photo)



In addition, following the Berlin Film Festival, Fan Bingbing also attended today’s ceremony, showing off her silver low-cut dress with a huge green shawl, becoming another focus of this year’s Oscars.

Martial arts actor Donnie Yen, who got into controversy because he called the Hong Kong anti-extradition incident a “riot” when he was interviewed by the British magazine “GQ Hype” at the end of February, also attended the Oscar ceremony. Before the awards were presented, Donnie Yen, who was elected as a member of the Hong Kong CPPCC this year, was boycotted by pro-democracy activist Wang Dan. More than 100,000 people signed petitions online against him being an Oscar presenter.

List of Main Winners of the 95th Academy Awards

Best Picture: “The Instant Universe”

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh “The Instant Universe”

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, “My Whale Dad”

Best Director: Kwan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Blinking Universe”)

Best Supporting Actor: Kwan Ji-Wei “The Instant Universe”

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, The Instant Universe

Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Screenplay: “The Instant Universe”

Best Animated Film Award: “Guilermore.Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Women Talking”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro”

Best Original Song: “Naatu Naatu” – “Two Heroes Revolt”

Best Original Score “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Editing: “The Instant Universe”

Best Documentary: “The Navalny Casebook”

