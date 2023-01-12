Original title: Michelle Yeoh won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for “The Instant Universe”

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Shao Ziheng

On the morning of January 11, Beijing time, the 80th American Film and Television Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held.

Cate Blanchett won Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for “Tal,” and Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for “Blinking Universe.” Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Drama Series for “Elvis Presley,” and Colin Farrell won Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy for “The Banshee of Enisherin.” “The Banshee of Inisherin” and “The House of Dreams” won Best Picture in the Comedy Musical and Drama categories. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won Best Animated Feature and Best Foreign Language Film went to Argentine film Argentina, 1985. Popular dramas such as “Dragon Family” and “White Lotus Resort” have also won awards.

Michelle Yeoh couldn’t hide her excitement when she came to the stage to accept the award. She said with a smile that she had to stand and enjoy this glorious moment first: “I have been in the industry for 40 years, and I have finally come here.” Looking back on her acting career in Hollywood, she said that when she first started When she arrived in Hollywood, someone was surprised that she could speak English because of her Asian face. She responded humorously: “I came here after a 13-hour flight, so I learned.”

When delivering her acceptance speech, she held up the trophy and said: “40 years have passed, and I will not put this down. This is a great journey and battle, and everything is worth it to be able to stand here today.” Michelle Yeoh also thanked ” Directors Daniel Schnett and Kwan Ka-yung of Instant Universe: “They had the courage to shoot a story about ordinary immigrants, older women, mothers and daughters. At the end of the day, no matter which universe this woman is in, she All fighting for love, for her family.”

Michelle Yeoh also lamented that as time flies, she also turned 60 last year: “I think all women know that as these numbers get bigger and bigger, the opportunities are getting smaller and smaller, but I think I still received a copy.” A gift, that is the opportunity to perform in “The Instantaneous Universe.”

Interestingly, before Michelle Yeoh finished her testimonial speech, the pianist in the audience began to play music to imply that she should bow and leave the stage. Michelle Yeoh choked: “Please shut up! I can beat you, I’m serious.” attracted the audience applause.

Michelle Yeoh studied at the Royal Academy of Dance when she was young, but she gave up dancing due to an injury. She won the “Miss Malaysia” award at the age of 20, which gave her a chance to break into the entertainment industry. Michelle Yeoh was selected as “Time” magazine’s 2022 Icon Person of the Year earlier, becoming the first Asian actress in history to receive this honor. According to “Time” magazine, Michelle Yeoh is a superstar in the golden age of Hong Kong action movies. important role.

This time Michelle Yeoh has to save the world and mend her family relationship in “The Universe”, the brainstorming plot gives her plenty of space to show off her acting skills, kung fu and charm. Prior to this, she had swept the awards at various award ceremonies around the world with the film. On the eve of the Golden Globes, she just won the Best Actress Award at the National Board of Review Awards, becoming the first Asian-American Best Actress in the 45-year history of the awards ceremony. Now she’s on her way to the top of a long line of Golden Globe contenders, beating out Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”), Margot Robbie (“Babylon”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”) and Emma Thompson (“Good Luck, Rio Grande”) won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. The outside world is quite optimistic that she will be shortlisted for the Oscars next, and she will compete with Cate Blanchett who starred in “Tal”.