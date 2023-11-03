Michel’s music get-together #45 – mica

Where do you as a musician get to know the right people who can help you? Who are the people you can turn to with one question or another? Who actually explains how things actually work in the Austrian music scene? Where can you find like-minded people for specific projects? A way to get answers to these or similar questions is provided Michel’s music get-together.

The one from the proven music lover, long-time scene expert and Head of Booking & Events Radio FM4 Michel Attia launched it a few years ago and takes place regularly Music regulars’ table has now established itself as one of the most important meeting places for the local music industry. It offers everyone who is musically active in one function or another in this country the opportunity to get to know each other, exchange ideas and network in an informal setting.

Michel’s music get-together is open to musicians, label operators, organizers, producers, managers, bookers, organizers, publishers, journalists and photographers. It is also not limited to one scene, but is aimed at pop artists as well as people from other areas such as indie, hip-hop, jazz and metal.

information about Michel’s music get-together can be found in the Facebook group of the same name. The next music get-together will take place on November 30, 2023 from 6 p.m. outdoors in the WUK Hof and indoors in the WUK Beisl.

