Michigan: Boy prevents kidnapping of his sister using slingshot

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping after her brother used a slingshot to hit the assailant, authorities said this week.

The site Mlive.com reported that the Michigan State Police arrested the attacker on Wednesday in the city of Alpena.

Authorities did not release the name of the 17-year-old, who has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted child abduction/lure, one count of attempted assault with grievous injury and one count of assault with battery.

The Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the trees, grabbed her and covered her mouth. According to the authorities, the 13-year-old brother of the minor hit the attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

Police later arrested the teen based on a description provided by another family member. The authorities added that the detainee had injuries caused by the slingshot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

