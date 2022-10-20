Home Entertainment Micro Video丨Ten Years, Voices_Guangming.com
Micro Video丨Ten Years, Voices_Guangming.com

by admin
Ten years, always thinking of the people;

Ten years, always walking.

Going to the field, to the community, to the factory, to the farmers…

The general secretary’s greetings are still echoing in his ears;

The general secretary’s ardent entrustment, we will keep it in our hearts.

For ten years, we stick to our beliefs and never change our original intentions;

For ten years, we have worked hard for our dreams, and our century-old dreams have come true.

Ten years, struggle.

Each of me, merged into us,

Co-write the answer sheet for this new era.

Please listen, this is our voice…

Producers: Fu Hua, Lu Yansong

Chief planner: Zhou Zongmin

Planning: Gang Liu

Producer: Sun Zhiping

Producer: Fan Hua

Editor-in-Chief: Yang Yong, Yang Yunyan

Coordination: Guo Hai, Huang Chunxu, Wang Tianqi

Choreographer: Han Yige

Music: Deng Chimin

Poster: Liu Yuxuan

Later stage: Feng Weichen

Packaging: Li Xiangdong

Reporters: Xu Ning, Fang Kuan, Fan Junwei, Ding Chunyu, Cheng Ji’an, Hong Ling, Ye Ziyan, Zou Jianpu, Wang Yiwen, Li Tao, Zhang Ziyun, Bai Bin, Li Yuze, Mao Jun, Li Sijia, Yu Xiaosu, Zhang Haizhou, Zhao Xiaoshuai, Zhang Lin , Yu Guoqing, Rao Rao, Fang Yadong, Zhao Yuhe, Li Zhanyi, Oman, Xu Wei

Reporters: Zhang Junhui, Pan Suxin, Zhu Minghong, Su Yan, Lai Zhiqiang (produced)

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency

Produced by Xinhua News Agency

[
责编：袁晴 ]

