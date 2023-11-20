Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

Do you know when you feel like eating a cupcake? This chocolate mug cake will be the perfect choice. In addition to being easy and quick, it is fluffy and very delicious.

And best of all, you can even add extra flavor to the topping and make your preparation even tastier.

Fluffy and moist, this chocolate cake in a mug is perfect and easy to make!

Mug Cake

Mug cake is a great option for when you feel like eating a cupcake, but you don’t want to do a lot of work and in the same way, you don’t want to make a big cake.

This recipe is super simple, but it turns out really well. Depending on the size of your mug, it can be divided into 2 or 3 portions.

Furthermore, you can make it even more perfect by adding syrups and fillings.

How to make your microwave mug cake even tastier

Without a doubt, this cake is delicious to eat as is, warm. But, as you may have noticed in the photos, we finished with a creamy brigadeiro and it was DELICIOUS.

But, if you don’t have a brigadeiro ready, you can also finish it with:

Chocolate cubes that will melt with the temperature of the cake. And you can even put it in the microwave again to melt it well;Hazelnut cream;You can make a ganache, melting some pieces of chocolate with coconut oil or cream.

Likewise, you can add more flavor to the dough itself by adding pieces or drops of chocolate, ground almonds and coffee, which is certainly my favorite version.

For this recipe, add 2 tablespoons of very concentrated coffee or 1/2 tablespoon of the coffee syrup we teach here.

What type of mug can go in the microwave?

As you may already know, not just any utensil can go in the microwave. Our suggestion, to avoid making mistakes, is to always look for a thick ceramic mug without any printing or decoration.

However, there are glass containers and even decorated ceramics that can withstand high temperatures. To do this, check if it can be microwaved.

In any case, even some plastic options can also be used, but our tip is to avoid this type of pot as much as possible.

Learn how to make the best chocolate mug cake recipe

Prep Time:

5 minutes

Cook Time:

1 minute

Total Time:

1 minute

Learn how to make a super fluffy and delicious chocolate mug cake.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of sugar; 4 tablespoons of wheat flour; 3 tablespoons of chocolate powder; 1 egg; 2 tablespoons of butter; 1/2 cup of milk; 1 teaspoon of chemical yeast.

Instructions

Start by mixing the butter and milk and place in the microwave for 30 seconds so that the butter melts; Then, add the chocolate powder and mix well; Then, add the sugar and egg, and mix again; Finally, add the flour and yeast and stir until uniform; Transfer your dough to refractory dishes greased with butter, leaving at least 1 inch of space; Microwave for 50 seconds to 1 minute and 20 to make it firm; Serve as desired .

Notes

In the microwave, pasta like this tends to rise well and then wilt a little, keep an eye on it so it doesn’t spill; The cooking time will depend on the power of your appliance, as well as the amount of pasta. The ideal is not to overcook it to avoid drying out.

