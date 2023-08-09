Home » Mid-August, state museums and archaeological parks will remain open
Mid-August, state museums and archaeological parks will remain open

Mid-August, state museums and archaeological parks will remain open

“During the mid-August holiday, the state museums, archaeological parks and places of culture including castles, abbeys, monumental complexes, villas and gardens will remain open on 14 and 15 August”.

The Ministry of Culture communicates it in a note. For the occasion, some institutes will postpone the closure scheduled for Monday or Tuesday to another day of the week. The visits will take place during the usual opening hours and according to the methods of use established by the individual structures, including booking where required. It is emphasized that those of August 14 and 15 are not free openings. The list, continuously updated, is available at https://cultura.gov.it/evento/ferragostoalmuseo2023. However, it is advisable to also consult the official websites of each museum. “It is an extraordinary opportunity to offer citizens and tourists the opportunity to discover the national cultural heritage even in holiday destinations and cities of art,” said Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.

