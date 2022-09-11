Mid-Autumn Festival light and shadow art shines in a century-old alley “Shanghai Style Modern Lighting Art Season” for 3 consecutive daysFly into the homes of ordinary people

Last night, today, and tomorrow night, for three consecutive days, Lane 8, the Shanghai-style trend landmark in Hongkou, launched the “Shanghai-style Jinchao·Lighting Art Season” literary and artistic activity, with 8 Shanghai-style alleys and 66 century-old buildings criss-crossing each other. A carrier to create a feast of light and shadow that integrates the past, present and future.

The event integrates lighting art exhibitions, immersive story games, outdoor theme markets, colorful art workshops, and diverse art exhibitions and other rich sections. , through the trendy and creative gameplay, the public will relive the tradition of viewing lanterns during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and invite the public to return to the Shikumen architectural community to experience the collision between the Shanghai-style historical heritage and Chinese cultural aesthetics in the alley.

Caption:Photo courtesy of the organizer of the “Shanghai Style Jinchao Lighting Art Season” in Lane 8 of Jinchao (the same below)

The cute rabbit lights and the moonlight on the Mid-Autumn Festival light up the century-old alley together

In the “Shanghai Style Jinchao · Lighting Art Season”, the most eye-catching is the “Chaoying 8 Lane” Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival jointly presented by Jinchao 8 Lane and “Shangxinlai · Forbidden City”. There are 58 moon rabbit lamps with different shapes, trendy and cute, all over every corner of the alley, either soaring in the sky, standing on the ground, or leaning on century-old buildings, each showing its style. The unified outline of simple strokes gives the lamp a sense of integrity and coherence. The “rabbit of the past”, which is shaped like an inverted triangle and an hourglass, brings people back to Shanghai’s traditional culture through the alley game; the “rabbit of the present”, which is shaped like a square hole and symbolizes wealth, shows people the current Mid-Autumn Festival customs and trends; the ring-shaped, like an astronaut helmet Yes, it is “Future Rabbit”.

Caption:“Chaoying 8 Lane” Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival scene

this time“Chaoying 8 Lane” Mid-Autumn Lantern FestivalShow the Mid-Autumn Festival custom of viewing lanterns in a way that resonates with the old and the new, appreciates both the refined and the popular, and is festive and joyful. The Lantern Festival selects the most warm and healing “Moon Rabbit” in the Mid-Autumn Festival mythology as the theme for artistic creation, and uses the expressive rabbit image to convey a lovely, relaxed and lively festive atmosphere to the public, which not only brings the warmth of the traditional Lantern Festival, but also It combines modern lighting art and technology interaction. For example, the “roller” running freely on the wall of “Yingchuan Jilu” uses dynamic laser to keep the projection on the wall rotating; another example is “Yuan Rabbit” and their Fresnel lens, which uses light in the lens The wonderful changes of , presenting a sense of visual staggering that blends virtual and reality like a metaverse.

Caption:“Chaoying 8 Lane” Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival scene

The alley story game adds dynamic to the lantern festival

At the same time, Jinchao Lane 8 is also inspired by the lantern festival to create original adventure stories featuring past rabbits, today’s tide rabbits, and future rabbits as the protagonists. During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and the following weekends and holidays, an immersive alley story game experience “Searching for Rabbits in the Lane” will be launched. ”, invites tourists to experience traditional alley games, poems and sentences, astronomical calculations, punch cards and chapters and other interactive games, in-depth tours of the Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival, and spend a good “Rabbit” round night.

“Looking for Rabbit in the Lane” unfolds the story in the 360° real scene of the alley, and invites actors and professional singers to help out. The Moon Rabbit, full of “rabbit design” and with different personalities, sets a total of 12 challenging levels for players with different difficulties. Unlike the traditional linear forward route of a garden party,“Looking for Rabbits”An interesting reward and punishment mechanism is set up, and there are rewards and punishments, ups and downs throughout the process. In addition, Jinchao Lane 8 also invited the famous Peking Opera veteran actor Wang Peiyu, who is the first store in the country of “Yuyin Club”, to give a voice, and naturally integrated classic ancient poems, Chinese aerospace knowledge and alley games full of memories into the experience.

Caption: Citizens are participating in the game experience

In addition to the Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival and immersive story games, the “Shanghai Style Lighting Art Season” will continue to bring rich and novel cultural and artistic experiences to the public, such as lighting art exhibitions, outdoor theme markets, and colorful art workshops. Designed by the publisher Shi Yangde and inspired by the astronomical map of the caisson in Beijing Longfu Temple, the new multimedia lighting art installation with “24 solar terms” as the core connotation – “Original Universe Installation” has been located on the corner of Sichuan North Road and Haining Road. Show the beauty of the constellation universe to the traffic. In the follow-up, Jinchao Lane 8 will also take the century-old alley building community as the picture scroll, and bring a poetic “24 solar term light show” with light, sound, film and film, so that the beauty of Chinese culture can be integrated into the daily life of Shanghai-style alleys.

The organizer said that the newly created “Shanghai Style Jinchao Lighting Art Season” is the first new lighting art theme series launched in Jinchao Lane 8 this year. From the lighting art that symbolizes temperature and good hope, to the game experience of family reunion and good time together, from the market that condenses the taste of Shanghai style and the fragrance of Shanghai style, to the art workshop that highlights the aesthetics of Chinese-style life, Jinchao Lane 8 gathers together A series of beautiful imaginations about festivals and life, in order to write the meaning of “reunion” with the public. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Le Mengrong)