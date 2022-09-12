Today (September 11), the Mid-Autumn Festival movie “Mom! ” released a “wordless letter” feature clip and stills. In the clip, the mother and daughter played by Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan miss each other, and the picture of mother Jiang Yuzhi reading a wordless letter to comfort her daughter is even more poignant. In the two stills, the mother and daughter are talking before going to bed, and the picture is warm and beautiful; the picture of the mother reading a letter under the lamp is also very touching. The disease attacked the memory, but it couldn’t erase the mother and daughter’s deep love for each other. Family movie “Mom! ” tells the story of an 85-year-old mother taking care of her 65-year-old daughter with Alzheimer’s disease. It is directed by Yang Lina, supervised by Yin Lu, starring Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan, special starring Wen Qi, and friendship starring Zhu Shimao. The movie is currently in theaters.

Wordless letter is full of love Wu Yanshu Xi Meijuan mother and daughter miss each other is touching

In the movie “Mom! “In the clip of mother and daughter reading wordless letters at night released today, the daughter Feng Jizhen played by Xi Meijuan has been unable to recognize the mother in front of her because of the deterioration of Alzheimer’s disease, but she still can’t let go of her love for her mother deep in her heart. Nostalgia and miss, so before falling asleep, she suddenly got up and decided to send a letter to her mother. When Wu Yanshu’s mother Jiang Yuzhi saw this, she decided to accompany her daughter to perform a play. She sat at the desk and read the “reply letters” under the warm yellow lamp: My daughter Jizhen, received the letter, listen to I’m glad to say that your body is recovering. Don’t worry, I will take care of myself. But the daughter is still worried, and she is worried about her mother, afraid that her winter will not be warm enough. Although she no longer knows the mother in front of her, she still remembers that her mother is afraid of cold. Hearing her daughter’s concern, her mother continued to read the letter, “The sun shines in my room, and it is very warm all day. My son does not read it.” Only then did the daughter put down her hanging heart. As soon as the camera turned, what the mother held in her hand was not a real reply, but a blank piece of paper – a letter without words, but full of her love for her daughter. Seeing her daughter who was tortured by illness and could no longer recognize her own daughter, this “she-wolf” mother finally couldn’t help crying.

The two stills released with the clip have a more heartwarming side. In one of the stills, Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan’s mother and daughter are leaning on the head of the bed. The scene of the night before going to bed is warm and very beautiful, as if people forget the cruelty of the disease. Another still is the picture of “Mother” Wu Yanshu sitting at the desk alone, reading a letter under the warm yellow lamp. The interaction between the mother and daughter in the film is sometimes heartwarming and sometimes touching, and the audience cannot help but be deeply touched by the love and affection between them. The two national first-class actors Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan have been praised by the audience for their delicate interpretation of the roles, and they are praised by the audience for their “acting skills” and “too good for words”.

The Mid-Autumn Festival has the strongest reputation, realistic themes, and humanistic care 2022Annual expectations

Movie “Mom! 》The scores on some platforms have been officially released a few days ago, with a score of 9.4 on Tao Piao Piao, 9.3 on Maoyan, 8.8 on Weibo, and 93% of the big V recommendations. The results are gratifying. Not only that, the film has received a lot of praise on multiple platforms, such as “Best of the Year”, “Most Recommended in 2022”, “Full of Emotional Expression”, “Pleasant Lens Language”, etc., and the audience said in a previous post-screening interview, The subject of Alzheimer’s disease has practical social significance, because the film has brought this special disease into the public eye, and some people have praised the film as having “a kind of commitment”.

In addition, the strong vitality of mother and daughter in the film in the face of forgetting and death is very touching, giving them confidence and courage. The serious proposition of “how to grow old” has aroused the audience’s deep thinking. Ji even praised the film as an “unprecedented female story, showing the responsibility of Chinese film”. It is reported that the film was also shortlisted for the main competition unit at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival before, and the lead star Wu Yanshu won the Best Actress Award for her mother Jiang Yuzhi. Word of mouth and awards are the most powerful proof of the quality of the film.

Movie “Mom! “Directed by Yang Lina, supervised by Yin Lu, starring Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan, Wen Qi as a special star, and Zhu Shimao as a friendship star, has officially met the national audience on September 10, and is currently in hot screenings.