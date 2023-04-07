



After Midjourney V5 was launched, netizens used it to generate countless amazing works.

In front of this AI painting tool, the gap between people may be reflected in the prompt.

The winner of last year’s Colorado State Fair art competition that beat humans to AI took more than 80 hours and 900 iterations to complete the artistic masterpiece “Space Opera House” with Midjourney. And ta directly refused to share his prompt.

Yes, many times now, a line of perfect and professional prompts is already worth thousands of dollars.

And Midjourney seems to know our needs very well. Recently, it launched a new function – /describe, which can help us deduce the prompt from the image.

Now, if you have an image that you want to imitate, but you don’t know what kind of prompt to use to describe it, describe will help you a lot. For example, the picture below is Makoto Shinkai’s “The Garden of Words Leaves” (“言の叶の庭”).

After dragging in the image, Midjourney generated the following four prompts.

Based on these four prompts, Midjourney generated four more pictures of a similar style.

Simply perfect.

Moreover, the description provided by Midjourney can also inspire more inspiration for users. While traditional painters can suffer from blank canvas syndrome, AI artists sometimes struggle to find the words to describe a photo.

On Midjourney’s Discord channel, start the text description process from “/describe”.

Midjourney provides a drop zone that lets you drag in images.

Then press the Enter key, you can wait for the prompt.

Four text prompts, including descriptive words, styling details, and aspect ratio. Aspect ratios are similar to computers in terms of pixel accuracy, eg if it is a 16:9 image it will output 504:283.

After the four text prompts are generated, you can directly click the button and use them to generate images directly. Of course, you can also choose to optimize the prompts yourself before submitting.

What’s more interesting is that this new feature of Midjourney unexpectedly gave writers a helping hand.

If you can’t find the perfect adjective to describe a picture, just upload the image to Midjourney and a well-written sentence will pop up automatically.

The text prompt returned by Midjourney is really surprising. These include buzzwords like “palewave,” “cranberrycore,” and “icepunk,” as well as the names of various artists, photographers, and authors.

And when a name appears in the prompt, or even a clickable link, you can open a Google search. If you click in, you may get more sources of inspiration.

For example, upload a great piece by Ross Burgener, and Midjourney would describe it like this: “Aurora dancing over an LED-lit igloo, bringing a blue tinge to the color of the snow”.

It recognizes the Northern Lights and will suggest it in a hint — see artist Qlexis Gritchenko and photographer Nathan Wirth. It employs terms including “polar icebergs,” “glowing skies,” and “ethereal sculptures.”

Now, netizens have gone crazy.

Some netizens used the describe function to generate many beauties in white lace dresses.

Someone entered an image of a pile of jewelry.

Got the following prompt.

The images generated from these prompts are as follows.

Enter a two-dimensional cute girl.

The output prompt is amazing.

Enter a photo of a temperamental kudu.

The generated prompt is as follows.

The kudu generated by the output prompt has a more stern temperament.

Enter a beach dog.

Prompt gave birth to four dogs buried in the pit.

Enter an anime character in a tuxedo.

Generate the following prompt.

Generate four anime characters.

It can be seen that Midjourney’s recent progress can be described as rapid.

Nvidia AI scientist Jim Fan speculates that Midjourney has been doing large-scale reinforcement learning based on human feedback (“RLHF”), and this may be the largest text-to-image reinforcement learning ever.

When users choose to enlarge an image, it’s because they prefer it. It would be a colossal waste not to use this process as a reward signal. This data is cheap to collect and fits perfectly with the needs of the user base.

The more users you have, the better RLHF you can do, and then the more users you get.

He also gave a disclaimer, saying that this is just a brain hole of his own, and he doesn’t know anyone from Midjourney.

But they must have done it already, because the format of the UI looks like a multiple-choice question.

Finally, note that, like image generation, the describe function requires the use of integrals, so this needs to be considered carefully.

And now, Midjourney’s free features have been completely closed.

References:

This article is from the WeChat public account: Xinzhiyuan (ID: AI_era)



