MIDJUNGARDS – announce their new album “When Empires Fall”!

Finnish melodic thrash/death metal band MIDJUNGARDS have announced the release of their second album ‘When Empires Fall’, which will be released on January 26th, 2024 via Dark Trails Records.

The album was produced by MIDJUNGARDS. Recorded and mixed by Leevi Kohonen at Finnvox Studios. Mastering by Mika Jussila and Finnvox Studios.

MIDJUNGARDS was founded in 2006. Toni Cano developed the band’s concept over the years, close to the amazing history of the historical Goths. Toni learned the historical Gothic language and delved into its long history to get the inspiration he needed.

With the help of former Parking Fox drummer Paco Muñoz. Toni recorded the debut album “From Scandza” at Finnvox Studios, which was released in March 2023.

The debut album was well received by fans and press. After the release, MIDJUNGARDS toured in Finland and Estonia, in Spain and played at the big festival “Rock Imperium” in Cartagena.

MIDJUNGARD’s second album ‘When Empires Fall’ offers a mix of melodic thrash death metal with lyrics inspired by the classical and medieval world or the historical goths.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. The Last March

3. Chosen By The Gods

4. Stronger Than Hate and Love

5. When Empires Fall

6. Age Is A Number

7. In Dragon’s Blood

8. The Ring

9. Father And Son

10. Written In The Heart

MIDJUNGARDS is:

Toni Cano – vocals, bass and guitars

Murilo Messer – lead guitar

Tim Salakka – drums

Band-Links:

