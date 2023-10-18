by Oliver on October 17, 2023 in Single

Midlake and John Grant – we have known how well this combination fits for thirteen years, but the memory of it is preserved in the form of the single-double Roadrunner Blues and You Don’t Get To.

Midlake were the backing band for at the time Queen of Denmarkthe solo debut album by Grant, an Icelander by choice, which Eric Pulido also remembers fondly: “We loved making Queen of Denmark with John and furthering our love for him musically and personally.“

And further: “It’s been so great to see his star continue to rise and as fans and friends we’ve enjoyed opportunities to connect over the years. When we went on hiatus as Midlake in 2015, we launched a collaborative project called BNQT that was meant to partner with folks we admire in song. John was originally slated to be on the first volume but we were unable to connect at the time. When our schedules eventually aligned we got together in Denton to record these tunes, and the reunion was everything we’d hoped for. We decided to forego using the subsequent collaborations we recorded for BNQT and instead launch a series of collaborations with Midlake. This is the first of hopefully many to come, and who better to introduce our musical love affairs than the GMF, John Grant!”

Grant, in turn, states: “Very happy that these songs I did with Midlake are finally seeing the light of day. Eric Pulido asked me a couple of years ago to come to Denton and do a couple of songs for their BNQT project and of course I said yes, because working with Midlake on my first solo album Queen of Denmark was one of the greatest times in my life. We became like brothers during that time. I don’t get to see them often enough. I don’t think I want to live in Texas at this point in my life, but I often think about that time in Denton and the incredible people I know now because of it, and sometimes I am very tempted to go back there just so I can be around them. I had a blast doing these songs with them as I knew I would and I hope we get to do more in the future.”

Roadrunner Blues As a fallback, the title song is still deceptive Queen of Denmark but then turns into a relaxed, groovy 70s tune with psychedelic guitar veils, graceful harmonies and braying and nubbling strings – as a pleasantly unspectacular catchy tune that eventually gets a bit lost in its sound aesthetic, but doesn’t really have a lasting hold lasting grip but engagingly unfolded.

You Don’t Get To then jingles like a memory played in an acoustic trance All My Friendsstrolls nonchalantly shaking, and does the slow-motion twist to the chorus before Midlake and then letting Grant fray the scenario into the hypnotically stumbling jam.

If the almost 8 minutes are too much for you, you can go for the shortened one Radio Edit fall back, but in doing so misses out on a lot of quirky, rumbling, synth-whipping, reeled charm – one way or another, exuberant enthusiasm only comes with a muted effect (which is why it’s not quite enough to round up between the points in terms of ratings).

Roadrunner Blues / You Don’t Get To von Bella Union

