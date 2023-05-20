Heaven Metal, reconciled by Gloomcore: Nach Song for an Unborn (under the alias Sister Grotto) and the great Bush-Bow with Allison Lorenzen does himself Midwife Madeline Johnston in an extremely productive year for Orbweaving with Vyva Melinkolya together.

After the two musicians have developed an intimate friendship since 2020, and also in musical terms already on the grandiose Luminol musically harmonized fantastically, the compatibility of Johnston and Vyva Melinkolya-Head Angel Diaz now even so far that not only the voices of the two blur seamlessly into each other, but fundamentally it is hard to tell where the influence of Midwife begins and where that of the Louisville insider tip ends.

So you don’t have to guess that the first two songs were penned by Johnston. With an elegiac plucked guitar over the distant ambient would be Miss America along the ethereal, nebulous vocals and the somnambulistic dozing mood even straight out of the canon of Grouper conceivable how phase-shifted contours dream imaginatively of a thoughtful melancholy, bring the unreal melody into an intimate slow-core introspective, it just pops up Cranks-Way beautifully sad! Hounds of Heaven on the other hand, maintains a shoegaze veil to blur rocky hatchings – as with the opener, the duo creating a hypnotic atmosphere primarily relies on repetition in songwriting.

In this respect, the following pieces written by Díaz are at least the more ambitious numbers, as they seek a certain development. NMP above all, which first longs for even more contemplative and decelerated than a memory dozing in slow motion from the ether, which, however, later gets going with a groove that is as heavy as it is softly padded before Plague X captures a dream pop transcended in the reverb that a la Helen found a thoughtful nostalgia in the apathetic euphoria.

The 13-minute space sea and title track, on the other hand, drifts so darkly and forgivingly shimmering as a symbiosis beyond the respective sovereign territories Spaceso leans completely into the pull of the instrumental ambient, and at the same time makes it clear that Midwife in association with Vyva Melinkolya at least in the too short length of only 32 minutes Orbweaving don’t offer a complete, well-rounded whole that is focused in terms of objective – but very much offer the prospect of taking an absolutely engaging alternative in their slipstream with the overly clear, ubiquitous Liz Harries reference.

Orbweaving by Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya

