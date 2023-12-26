Miguel Diaz-Canel Sends Birthday Wishes to Amaury Pérez Vidal: A Complicated Relationship

Cuban Ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel Shows Continued Affection for Singer-Songwriter Amaury Pérez Vidal

The Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel has once again expressed his affection for singer-songwriter Amaury Pérez Vidal, congratulating him on his 70th birthday on social media. In a tweet, Diaz-Canel wished Pérez Vidal more years filled with health and poetry, describing him as a pleasant company for good times and infinite relief for difficult ones.

The tweet was accompanied by a black and white photograph of Pérez Vidal, this time without the presence of the ruler and leader of the so-called “continuity.” This gesture of affection comes after Diaz-Canel deleted a tweet in December 2021 in which he congratulated Amaury along with a photo in which both were seen holding hands, sparking homophobic criticism and ridicule on social networks.

The image was later replaced by one of Pérez Vidal laughing with former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, purported symbol of virility among Cuban communists. However, Twitter users did not take long to question Diaz-Canel’s fear of appearing in such a pose next to the singer-songwriter, and pointed out that he made the change late, as there were already screenshots circulating.

The photo of Pérez Vidal and Diaz-Canel had left dozens of homophobic comments that alluded to the possibility of a “Difficult Love” between the president and the singer. In June 2020, Pérez Vidal and the Cuban “non-first lady” Lis Cuesta were also photographed together, leaving for the Martí Theater in Havana.

In March, the musician confirmed the departure of his talk show “Con 2 que se Quiero” from Cuban television, citing a lack of budget as the reason. Despite important decision-makers showing their support, the Ministry of Culture responded “Amaury, there is no budget!” leaving the fourth season of the program unrecorded.

Pérez Vidal announced that he would soon publish his autobiography, clarifying that it would not be “a book full of intimate confessions, nor light gossip,” but rather a portrayal of the world that surrounded him.

