Since its launch, the late stage of “Yuan Shen” has been weak and has been criticized by many players. But according to the latest interview, Mihayou seems to have no intention of adding more battle-based late-game gameplay in the short term. In a recent interview with Gamespot, Mihayou responded to some longstanding criticism from the player community.

The only resident late game currently available is Deep Spiral. This gameplay is updated every two weeks, and players need to use two teams of up to 8 characters to play multi-layered challenges to claim rewards. There is no good way to test a player’s team strength other than Deep Spiral. However, the non-resident gameplay includes some very interesting new late-game challenges, but Mihayou stated that they are not interested in adding another permanent challenge.

Mihayou said in the interview: “If we design another resident late-stage content similar to Deep Spiral, it may end up causing excessive anxiety for our players.” It then mentioned the upcoming in-game collectibles. style card game, and expressed a desire for this to create “various types of gameplay”.

Mihayou also stated that they do not plan to change the character strength increase that currently mainly affects the characters previously released by Inami, saying that the characters should not only be seen as “one-sided numerical strength”. The developers also say there are no plans to add more rock formation reactions, traveler outfits, or increase the stamina resin cap at this time.

