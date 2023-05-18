Mijoo’s solo debut “Movie Star” was born! Talk about dreams come true Showcase with tears, the MV has Li Yigeng & Lee Hyori as guest stars- KSD 韩星网(KPOP)

KPOP



Lovelyz-born Meizhu officially debuted as a solo singer yesterday (17th) and held a showcase (press conference) for her single album “Movie Star”. The MV for the title song “Movie Star” was also released.

Although Meizhu’s solo debut “Movie Star” is a single album, there are only the title song “Movie Star” and one included song “Missing You”, but before the official release, three “Story Film” story films were released. Slowly guide the audience to understand the meaning of “Movie Star”, and with the official MV plot and lyrics, they will soon understand that this is the story of Meizhu’s debut. Meizhu has dreamed of being a star since she was a child. She debuted as Lovelyz in 2014 and has been doing solo activities until now. Meizhu is interpreting her own movie, and she is the “Movie Star” of her own movie. After the MV was released, netizens said that the song and Mijoo are a good match, and also praised Mijoo in the MV for being beautiful and acting well.

According to various Korean media reports, Meizhu said on Showcase that when she heard the lyrics, she felt that it was her own story. She pointed out that there are two highlights in the dance. The dream is to stand on the stage and perform. Meizhu talked about preparing for this album for a year, and she couldn’t believe that she made her solo debut, she shed tears on the scene.

Meizhu poses the highlights of (Source: TVDaily)

Meizhu Tears Showcase (Source: TVDaily)

In particular, in the MV, apart from Meizhu in “What should I play?” “(What’s Good For You)’s colleague Li Yigeng performed, and current singer Lee Hyori, who is also an artist under Antenna, also appeared. Meizhu mentioned that Lee Hyo-ri was her role model since she was a child, and it is a great honor to invite her to perform in the MV. She wants to learn from her gorgeous and handsome on stage, but also her kind and professional appearance on the show.

On Showcase, Meizhu also explained why she separated her stage name. She believes that “variety artist Li Meizhu” always tries her best to make people laugh, and she is a kind and lively image, while “singer Meizhu” wants to express her Continue to make new challenges and show professionalism on stage. However, Meizhu’s sense of variety is still the same. She said that she used to be very dependent on the members in Lovelyz. Solo was very stressful but exciting. During the preparation process, she “often indulged herself in it.” She also revealed that Antenna opened a dance practice room at her request. , “As a result, everyone became interested in dance and was still exercising there.”

