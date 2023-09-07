Milan and Ferragamo allies in supporting fashion talent. Funded four scholarships

Listen to the audio version of the article

“The future is young people and we must invest concretely in them and act quickly”. Leonardo Ferragamo, president of the Salvatore Ferragamo group, thus comments on the company’s participation in a project born as part of the Employment Pact signed by Milan in April 2022 with companies and trade unions to improve employment and the quality of life in city. The «Milan and Ferragamo for the training of young talents» project is one of the first concrete applications of this plan: «An unprecedented form of alliance between a city and a company», says Alessia Cappello, councilor for economic development, work and fashion and design that has been personally invested in this plan.

The synergy between the Municipality and the Ferragamo Group has taken the form of four scholarships with a total value of 30 thousand euros intended for as many aspiring seamstresses, pattern makers or fashion designers who, selected from a list of candidates, after attending the Civic Schools of Fashion and Sartoria di via Fleming and via Visconti in Milan, will have the opportunity to continue their training in four schools that adhere to the ETS Fashion Training System Platform: Evgeniia Morgun thanks to the project will attend the “Fashion Product System” course of the Academy Costume & Fashion; Geraldina Gabbi Contesini will be able to enroll in the “Fashion Design” course at the IUAD Fashion Academy; Stephanie Zuniga will access the “Fashion design and fashion product technologies” course at Istituto Secoli; and Yasmin Morcy will attend the “Fashion Design” course at NABA, the New Academy of Fine Arts.

«A spirit of collaboration between public and private subjects aimed at promoting the training of talents, offering concrete professional opportunities and improving the matching between young people and businesses. I thank the Ferragamo Group for its willingness to invest in the talents of our fashion and tailoring schools and offer them a start in excellent training, and at the same time I thank the Fashion Training System Platform which believed in this project by identifying four higher education academies which they will generously support the continuation of the studies of the 4 scholarship holders», said Alessia Cappello. She who added: «The first fashion company to make itself available is from Florence who knows if many others will act accordingly». Matteo Secoli, president of the ETS Fashion Training System Platform spoke of «Great opportunity. Our Academy puts various institutions into a system and puts them at the service of young people and this initiative precisely meets the values ​​of the platform».

Leonardo Ferragamo also hoped that the project would lead the way: «I hope it will be the beginning of a collaboration that can be spread and implemented in other parts of Italy as well. Milan is a city that I love and admire very much and it has also begun a virtuous path in fashion, trying to attract, coordinate and connect the many values ​​that characterize this country. Huge values, of human capital in the heart, in the head and in the hands». The entrepreneur concluded by saying that «they are young people who have to give advice to us who must be modest to listen to them and accept them. Do I really have to give them advice? Make your merits count. Never stop in front of the obstacles that exist and are an opportunity to gain new energy».

