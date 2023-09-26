Milan Beauty Week, the event that celebrates the cosmetics supply chain is underway

Listen to the audio version of the article

The fashion shows that closed yesterday in Milan pass the baton to another sector emblematic of the excellence of Made in Italy, cosmetics. Today, in fact, the Milan Beauty Week opens, an initiative by Cosmetica Italia, in collaboration with Cosmoprof and Esxence. A week dedicated to the culture of beauty and well-being, a sector which, after the critical issues following the pandemic, post-Covid and geopolitical tensions, is back on track with a turnover expected to grow by 7.9% this year year, after 2022 closed at 13.3 billion euros, and exports at +10% compared to 5.8 billion last year.

The event – in Milan until 2 October – opens with perfumes, insights into the Lombardy cosmetics supply chain and artistic exhibitions with a calendar of events that will involve citizens, guiding them to discover a supply chain that with its indispensable products accompanies daily gestures related to hygiene, self-care, well-being, prevention and protection.

In particular, three special events will distinguish the first days of this week. Starting from the inauguration ceremony open to all which will animate the areas of Palazzo Giureconsulti visible from Piazza Mercanti with various artistic performances. Furthermore, the Perfume Festival: for the first time the traditional evening dedicated to the winners of the Accademia del Profumo Award will be open to the public and the proceeds will be allocated to La forza e il smile Onlus, which will use it to finance promoted research activities from the Umberto Veronesi Foundation. But not only that: Accademia will propose an evening-event that will highlight the mutual contamination between the world of perfume, art and entertainment with names from dance, theatre, cinema and television. The sense of smell will be the protagonist: thanks to the collaboration with Integra Fragrances, the guests of the evening will live an unexpected olfactory experience, a journey into the world of fragrances.

Finally, the Cosmetics section of Assolombarda together with Cosmetica Italia will once again organize the opening conference of the second edition of Milan Beauty Week entitled “The Lombardy cosmetics supply chain: a sector that creates value”. The numerous events, divided into the guiding themes of innovation, sustainability, inclusion and emotion, can be consulted on the event website and through the official app.

