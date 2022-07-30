The key points Milano fashion week Women’s collections is scheduled from 20 to 26 September

Fashion shows, presentations and events will involve the whole city

The CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards are back

Sixty-seven events, of which 61 in physical presence and six digital. Some great returns – like that of Salvatore Ferragamo, Moncler, Boss and Marras – and some debuts on the catwalk, like those of Bally. Before the summer break, Milan fashion week presents itself to the general public by publishing a provisional calendar very similar to that of the June edition, but certainly more substantial.

Hybrid formula, but physical events win

The kermesse starts on Tuesday 20 September, with two spaces dedicated to emerging brands and some still to be assigned, continues for five days with a tight schedule and full of events and then ends on 26 September, Monday, with a half day in which the digital events. It was Carlo Capasa himself, on the occasion of the presentation of the last Milan fashion week, who explained that the choice had been pushed by the same insiders who had found the hybrid mode interesting, but difficult to follow the digital shows in the transition from a physical location. to the other. Winning format, therefore, cannot be changed.

Big and young side by side

If there is no shortage of big brands – just to name a few: Alberta Ferretti, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi (which will also show in New York), Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Max Mara, Missoni, Prada, Tod’s, Versace – great space is given to emerging talents.

At the opening of the Women’s Collection fashion week – which will host the women’s collections for spring-summer 2023 – there will be the fashion shows of the eighth edition of Milano Moda Graduate, with the best talents from Italian schools and universities, and the opening of the Fashion Hub of the National Chamber of Italian fashion that aims to bring emerging brands together with buyers and exponents of the international press. As already happened, on the calendar there are a series of projects involving well-known brands in support of new designers: Dolce & Gabbana, for example, will support both the creation of the collection and the fashion show of the British designer Matty Bovan; Maison Valentino, together with CNMI, will host on its Instagram channel the live show of Act ° 1, beneficiary of the Grant from the Camera Moda Fashion Trust this year. On the calendar there will be two other beneficiaries of the Grant – Cormio and Vitelli – in addition to Marco Rambaldi, designer who in February benefited from the support of Valentino.

Focus on sustainability and synergy with Milan

The fashion week confirms its commitment to sustainability – with the fifth edition of the awards to the most virtuous companies and realities, which from this year will be called the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards and will take place on 25 September at the Teatro Alla Scala – and confirms its synergy relationship with the city of Milan: the Diesel show will be open to the public (upon online registration) and the Preview brand, returning to fashion week after a “sabbatical”, will celebrate its 30th anniversary at the Arena Civica in Parco Sempione .