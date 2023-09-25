Milan fashion week, the purity of Armani closes. Superfine techniques from Bottega Veneta

Listen to the audio version of the article

Crowded with events at the limits of usability, Milan fashion week ended yesterday in the name of purity, with the vibrations and lights of Giorgio Armani. In a light season devoted to subtraction, Armani remains relevant. Of course, it really is his work in the past decades, which many continue to look at to pay homage and quote, but on the threshold of ninety, King Giorgio, the last example of a species now almost extinct, that is, the founders of the Italian fashion system as we know him, he doesn’t give up having his say, with fashion. He does it in the initial part of the show, mixing bronze and silver, overlapping and interlocking the volumes and proportions. Then, it is a pleasant but predictable theory of mannered harmonics, in a particularly light and fluctuating version that gives a lovely and joyful sensation.

Matthieu Blazy, from Bottega Veneta, continues to explore the possibilities of high craftsmanship, of refined techniques that are only possible within this maison. In this sense the collection is a true celebration of what can be done in Italy using the hands and wisdom of those who do it, and has an almost cultural conservation value. Such passion, however, translates into creations that appear sensational and surprising on the catwalk but which are difficult to imagine on the street or in real life in any form of use. In particular, the clothes are sculptural, distant from the body, almost as if the body were an abstraction to be covered and not a moving organism, while the accessories have a desirable appeal. The overall effect is therefore laboratory-based, necessarily cerebral. The hand is heavy and it would be nice to see it light.

Luisa Spagnoli’s craftsmanship is of the most possible and earthly type. The show takes place under the porticoes of the Conservatory and is airy and fresh: a paean of the female world in the contrasts that characterize it, from free seduction to masculine dryness. Everything is very colorful and liquid at Chiara Boni, while at Sportmax the palette is clinical and almost exclusively white, on shapes that play with the idea of ​​deconstruction and reconstruction, echoing the 90s. The body is alive, present, powerful, even if very covered. Finally, the shapes are generously discovered by Karoline Vitto, who walks the catwalk with the support of Dolce & Gabbana, presenting her idea of ​​sexy and bold fashion for any type of body on the catwalk. It is an energizing and positive proposal, which politicizes the body as an instrument of liberation but does not objectify it. Vitto speaks frankly, without unnecessary additional or misleading storytelling, and gets to the point.