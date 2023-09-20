Milan fashion week, young protagonists among charity fashion shows and meetings with buyers

Listen to the audio version of the article

Twenty-one women of different ages, colours, geographical origins and backgrounds. However, they are united by being cancer patients, each at a different stage of breast cancer, and by the desire to proudly bring their beauty and their story to the catwalk, under the spotlight, dressed by some of the main emerging designers of the moment, such as Act n°1, Andreadamo, Cormio, Federico Cina, Magliano, Marcello Pipitone, Marco Rambaldi, Niccolò Pasqualetti, Vitelli, Tokyo James and Maxivive. This is how it officially opened. yesterday morning in the great hall of Bocconi University, the September edition of the Milan fashion week dedicated to the women’s collections for spring-summer 2024. The I/DEAL – Cancer Breast Fashion Show event organized by Art+Vibes and Cancer Culture, with the support of the Ieo-Monzino Foundation and the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research, was designed specifically to raise awareness and raise funds for the fight against breast cancer. And it was organized with the patronage of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion and the support of the Camera Moda Fashion Trust: a committed incipit (and deeply felt by the public, which included the Bocconi students crowded around the windows to see the show) for a first day of events entirely dedicated to emerging talents.

Milano Moda Graduate rewards the most promising students

After the award ceremony for the best students from the fashion academies – including 22-year-old Chiara Balla from Istituto Modartech with the “Burrnesh” collection and Matteo Tomaino from Ied with the “Viscere sentimentali” collection, as well as Alessia Ancillotti (Istituto Marangoni) as the winner of the YKK Prize – the real debut of the fashion week was held, as usual, at the inauguration of the Fashion Hub organized by Camera della moda at Palazzo Giureconsulti, a stone’s throw from Piazza Duomo, open to the public until 25 September.

The Fashion Hub returns to Palazzo Giureconsulti

A well-established formula that aims to put emerging international names in contact with buyers from all over the world, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and of Ice Agenzia: the last edition, as explained by the president of the Chamber of Fashion Carlo Capasa, at the presentation of the fashion show calendar, registered 16 thousand visitors. This edition features four projects: Designers for the planet, in which eight international brands present collections created respecting the principles of sustainability; A global movement to uplift unrepresented brands, a project to enhance multiculturalism in fashion, with designers BruceGlen and eliElis; Birimian Collective, which brings three African artisan brands to Milan (Chez Nous, Lafalaise Dion and Renwa) and Mfw Forward which gives space to innovative brands, including Endelea, San Andres Milano and Futuro Remoto.

Chiara Ferragni new member of the Fashion Trust

The aforementioned Camera Moda Fashion Trust, a non-profit organization founded at the end of 2017 with the aim of supporting the new generation of designers based in Italy, also yesterday appointed Chiara Ferragni, CEO and president of Tbs and Chiara Ferragni Brand, to the committee consultative, which is responsible for outlining the guidelines for the organisation’s various projects. Among the new entries there are Roberta Benaglia, CEO & founding partner of In Style Capital Sgr, and Antonella Centra, executive vice president general counsel, corporate affairs & sustainability of Gucci, also on the Advisory Committee. A new member of the executive committee is Fabio Maria Damato, general manager of Tbs Crew & Chiara Ferragni Brand.

Liberatore at Lineapelle in collaboration with 7 students

Young but not entirely emerging, Francesca Liberatore was one of the protagonists of yesterday with an unscheduled show created in collaboration with Lineapelle: «We decided to present a very challenging collection on the first day of the fair, because the garments are all made entirely in leather worked in the Solofra district, in the province of Avellino. In the creation I involved seven students from the Brera Academy of Fine Arts, where I teach”, said the designer and entrepreneur. She underlined how the project was particularly «interesting because it is a summer collection and because today we are addressing an audience that is increasingly aware and attentive to sustainability. These leathers were made 99% with food waste that would otherwise have been disposed of in another way.”

