While the insiders preside over the Ville Lumière, in the post-election Milan an assessment is made of the fashion week which was held from 20 to 26 September. A budget for high-impact images, today the most effective way to communicate globally: the hundreds of white Moncler down jackets that illuminate Piazza Duomo and the cathedral that stands behind them; 68 pairs of cufflinks, chosen by Alessandro Michele to wear the Gucci SS 23 collection, who walk shaking hands; the huge inflatable sculpture that Diesel wanted in the center of the Allianz Coud Arena, where he brought five thousand people.

But also a balance made – more traditionally – of numbers: the international buyers who registered at White Sign of the Times, the fashion show contemporaryup by 18% compared to the September 2021 edition. Or visitors to the Homi, Micam, Mipel and The One fairs: 35,470, + 20% compared to March.

The timing is not simple: on the one hand, the specter of a further and uncontrolled rise in gas costs creates concerns and inflation undermines consumer confidence; on the other hand, the “partial mobilization” announced by Putin pushes forward the end of a conflict hoped for by many companies in the sector. Yet fashion has not given up: in this fashion month has put on the best dress to collect orders and shares on social media, focusing on an increasingly international, connected, young, aware audience.

And the ancient rivalry between Milan and Paris, historical enemy-friends seems to have vanished: it will be because about 60% of French luxury has been produced in Italy for some time, where the giants from beyond the Alps that grind revenues thanks to historic Italian brands have opened factories and taken over suppliers (and continue to do so). Maybe because, as Riccardo Grassi said (see the Women’s Fashion Special of 20 September), in the eyes of foreign buyers “Milan and Paris are so close as to be a single reality”.

In fact – thanks to the lockdowns in the dark period of the pandemic, skyrocketing logistics prices and an environmental awareness that pleases and pleases consumers – fashion is resizing its (production) horizons and the Milan-Paris synergy is giving shape to a hub – creative, productive, commercial – which seems to have emerged even strengthened by the difficulties encountered in recent years, unlike London and New York.