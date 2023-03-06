The Micam was even in the Pandemic times very optimistic and a clear sign to sustainability and fashion was visible. Even if the pandemic situation did not make it possible for many asian and US brands and buyers to show up, t the creativity and the strength of the international shoe and bags brands especially Italian brands was more the visible. Buyers from Europe and many international states made this fair once again BIG!

Milan ant the concepts stores: new window decoration themes and one day of intense reattach of new products and brands: WOW, inspiring as usual!

Check out the new store from Onitsuka Tiger in Piazza Venticinque Aprile, 9, 20154 Milano: fantastic setting and core pieces.

All pictures ©nextgurunow