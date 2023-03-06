Home Entertainment MILAN RESEARCH AND MICAM FAIR SEASON SUMMER 2022 – next-guru-now
Entertainment

MILAN RESEARCH AND MICAM FAIR SEASON SUMMER 2022 – next-guru-now

by admin

The Micam was even in the Pandemic times very optimistic and a clear sign to sustainability and fashion was visible. Even if the pandemic situation did not make it possible for many asian and US brands and buyers to show up, t the creativity and the strength of the international shoe and bags brands especially Italian brands was more the visible. Buyers from Europe and many international states made this fair once again BIG!

Milan ant the concepts stores: new window decoration themes and one day of intense reattach of new products and brands: WOW, inspiring as usual!

Check out the new store from Onitsuka Tiger in Piazza Venticinque Aprile, 9, 20154 Milano: fantastic setting and core pieces.

All pictures ©nextgurunow

See also  "New Jing Wu Sect: Wu Hun" is on the line. Jing Wu Juvenile has a face-to-face tough, murderous madman, and the four highlights are the first to see! -Qianlong Net·China Capital Net

You may also like

Discover the new Pinacoteca building: Pina Contemporânea

STINE GOYA Autumn Winter 2023 Collective Show –...

Be careful not to pay the installments, the...

Monastic temporary profession of Sister Maria Weronika —...

All your discounts at sustainable brands – Eline...

theGINday

The Time of the Wolf – Leteo

Let The Earth Be Silent

AcousticSamples Releases Original VHorns Saxophones Plug-in

WuW – L’Orchaostre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy