Milei affirmed that “Argentina has copentín liberals” and El Dipy spoke of “the Peronists” who would vote for him

Accompanied by Adrián ‘El Dipy’ Martínez, candidate for mayor in La Matanza, Javier Miley participated this Wednesday, June 14, in a television interview, in which he defined his liberal position as a “revolutionary” movement and left strong criticism of Together for Change. Regarding the PJ, a political force with a strong political weight in the municipality where Dipy is running, the cumbia singer considered that “many Peronists” will vote for the outsider economist.

Javier Miley attended the program The one of youtransmitted by the screen of TN, in the company of his candidate for mayor of La Matanza. During the report, Milei warned that “today in Argentina being a liberal is revolutionary”but he also made reference to the fact that there would be a prejudice that falls on certain referents, branded as “fancy liberals”.

“There is a prejudice… in Argentina it is clearer, I would tell you that it is very well founded, that Argentina has many well-known liberals, and they also feel contempt for the most vulnerable. There are many of those,” he said.

“They left aside the roots of liberalism”argued Milei in TN. Likewise, he pointed out that liberalism in its origins questioned ‘monarchs’ and ‘feudal lords’.

In this sense, he pointed out “those who use the state apparatus to suppress the people”.

“Today in Argentina being liberal is revolutionary because the arc to the left is so wide, that people who are social-democrats with interventionist intentions are said to be on the right,” he commented.

Next, Milei charged against JxC and criticized several of its leaders for ‘interventionists’: “Together for Change is a social democratic movement”.

Once again, the libertarian differed from Horacio Rodriguez Larreta regarding the fiscal deficit and the tax pressure.“There are people from Larreta saying that the problem is the fiscal deficit and that it is corrected by improving the tax burden”shot Milei in TN.

Will Milei have ‘Peronist’ voters?

After criticizing the mayor fernando espinoza and remark that according to recent surveys he would be the leader with “worst image”. the ‘Dipy’ held in the program hosted by Marcelo Bonelli that “many Peronists” are willing to support the coalition led by Javier Milei.

“There are many Peronists who are going to vote for Javier”said the musician.

While the journalist Bonelli evaluated this circumstance as a “rare” phenomenon, Milei thought otherwise.

“I don’t think it’s weird. Because ours is an absolutely transversal movement,” said the leader of La Libertad Avanza.

