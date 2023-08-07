Milei assured that his “austerity package” is stronger than what the IMF asks for

The presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Mileyensured that the impositions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Argentina son “small” in comparison to the “austerity package” that proposes in case of being elected.

In an interview with the British media Financial Timesthe economist assured that the same “exceed all goals” of the agreement in force to refinance the US$44 billion debt with the credit agency.

“The IMF is just a bunch of bureaucrats who know that a bank’s business is to collect interest.“, he indicated, at the same time that he made it clear: “If I get elected it will be to solve the problems of Argentina.”

Javier Miley.

The Liberal maintains that his package of authority and dollarization “would reduce Argentina’s country risk,” thus boosting demand for public debt and eliminating the need to go to the Fund to provide credit and remedy economic problems.

Milei’s campaign proposals

In the countdown to the PASO elections, the presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza, Javier MileyHe presented his government plan. “We are the only political force with a concrete plan to put an end to inflation, unemployment, health problems, education, food, housing, and all the debts that Argentine democracy owes to Argentines,” he announced.

“Complete reform of the State”: Javier Milei presented his government plan for the presidency

His project includes the “complete reform of the state“, with the removal of Ministries, Cabinet chiefs and dismissals of any public employee who has entered in 2023. Also, as he has recounted in multiple interviews, Milei projects the closure or privatization of public companies and organizations “that are used as a refuge for political gnocchi” . In that group, she mentions both INCAA and INADI.

“But for this we need your support. If we continue to vote for the same people as always, we will continue to obtain the same results. The only possible destiny with the same as always is to become the largest shanty town in the world”, warned the liberal referent in his government plan.

ED

