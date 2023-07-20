Milei attacked a list of candidates that bears the acronym of his last name in Santa Cruz

Javier Miley added this week a new difficulty in relation to the political armed forces in the interior, but this time as a result of a circumstance apparently alien to their political space: in the province of Santa Cruzwhere Freedom Advances failed to close an agreement to present candidates for governor or legislative positions, a ballot from the group Unidos por Santa Cruz circulated that contains the acronym MILEI (Liberal and Independent Integrative Movement). Although from said space they denied that it is a strategy to ‘capture’ votes, the economist expressed disappointment with the controversial coincidence and dismissed the members of the list as “cheats”.

The ‘discord list’ has a Rubén Adrian Ferrara as a candidate for provincial governor, and his companion in the formula is the leader Miguel Eduardo Ernesto Podestá. Although both were in tune with the economist and support his presidential candidacy, they do not have the necessary support to run in the elections with the seal of La Libertad Avanza. However, they managed to include the acronym MILEI in one of their sublemmas.

Photo: Twitter

“If those cheaters make a bad choice…”: Milei’s warning

The situation did not go unnoticed in the libertarian ranks and the Javier Miley left a severe disclaimer on Twitter for disqualify what he considers a maneuver carried out by alleged “cheaters”.

“I’m sure that if these cheaters make a bad choice, Adriancito’s operator (he’s not the only one, but he’s the rudest) will talk about a bad choice and that my name was on the ballot…”, lamented Milei in networks and retweeted a account post The Right Daily that explains the problem and exhibits the ballots in question.

Twitter/@JMilei

Wrapped in the controversy, the candidate Ferrara spoke with the newspaper New day and clarified that “The name is in absolute harmony with the proposal and what it represents” their political space.

“We are a provincial party, and we work within the space of La Libertad Avanza together with the Democratic Party, within our lists there are leaders and adherents of different extractions. Libertarians, like Javier Muñoz, candidate for deputy for the municipality in Caleta Olivia, but others who adhere to (Ricardo) López Murphy also coexist on our Democratic leadership lists. that we share with Javier Milei in terms of lowering the pressure of the State in terms of taxes from 100 to 0 ”, explained the reference.

Milei, about the dollar record: “If we maintain the model we will be the largest shantytown in the world“

Complications for Milei in the provinces

This is a new headache for Milei, who has been dragging a chain of difficulties to design the armed forces for the provincial elections.

Within this framework, some leaders who approached Milei they had started asking for funds without his authorization and to use his image with other fronts.

Faced with this chaotic panorama, the party issued a statement to break ties with the provincial candidates, with few exceptions.

At that time, La Libertad Avanza expressed that efforts were focused on the national campaign and that all parties that decide to participate in provincial elections must do so “according to their legal or territorial needs, using their own party symbols and images.”

CA/ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

