Milei decided that Victoria Villarruel will be the woman who will accompany him in his presidential formula

She is a national deputy for the City of Buenos AiresVictoria Villarruel, will be Javier Milei’s running mate in the next presidential elections. The lawyer, a member of Libertad Avanza, could be the president of the National Senate in the event that the libertarian prevails in the national elections.

The first option that the libertarian economist was studying as a member of the binomial for a presidential formula was the economist Diana Mondino and that is why Villaruel was taking steps in the province of Buenos Aires. So much so that since July 8, 2022, she is the president of the Democratic Party of the Province of Buenos Aires. Now, with the designation in the presidential formula, the Buenos Aires candidacy of Libertad Avanza is once again vacant.

Villarruel is a member of the libertarian bloc in the Chamber of Deputies and since His bench in the Lower House usually has few participations, but when he does speak, he does so in the same vein as his political reference, with the ideological seasoning of being aligned in defense of the imprisoned military who have legal proceedings for having participated in the illegal repression during the last civil-military dictatorship.

A good part of the 48 projects that he presented since he took over as deputy refer to requests for reports from the National Executive and expressions of repudiation of the sentences of ex-military in causes against humanity. Likewise, since 2022 he has been pushing a bill to establish October 5 as the “National Day of the Victims of Terrorism in Argentina.”

Lawyer, graduated from the University of Buenos Aires and 48 years old, she is designated as the nexus between the libertarian economist and the Spanish right-wing party Vox for his personal relationship with various politicians from that group.

The leap to popularity was given when He founded the civil association called Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (CELTYV), an entity dedicated to the study of acts committed by armed organizations and in defense of their victims. Daughter of a face-painted ex-soldier who refused to swear to the Constitution in 1987, she often has expressions against Human Rights organizations and relatives of detained-disappeared.

When talking about his father, Eduardo Marcelo Villarruel – who died last year with the rank of lieutenant colonel (retired) of the Army -, refers to the fact that in 1982 he participated in the Malvinas War as deputy chief of the 602 Commando Companythat of the also face-painted Aldo Rico.

In September 1973, his father was hospitalized in the Health Command of the Army of the City of Buenos Aires at the time that an ERP group took over the command. Eduardo Villaruel was held hostage throughout the night that the takeover lasted.

One of the last events that had her as a protagonist was in the Impeachment Commission that is following the process against the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice. In one of the first days of the commission, the deputy -she is not part of it but she can attend as a legislator and has several relatives working in the institution- sand he was present on the same day that Nora Cortiñas, a member of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, testified.

When she was leaving the premises, a group of journalists asked her for a message for Cortiñas and the legislator said: “Stop defending terrorists.” But he was not alone in the harassment of the Mother of the Plaza de Mayo, but rather made reference to a photographer from Congress.

Through his Twitter account, he indicated that he thought “Worrying” that a “former Montoneros militant” worked as a photographer in Congress because it is the “enclosure of democracy”. He was referring to Gustavo Molfino, son of Noemí Gianetti de Molfino, murdered by the dictatorship along with one of her sisters, and uncle to a child who was born in captivity and appropriated.

this attitude It earned him the repudiation of several legislators and the workers’ organizations of the National Congress.



