Milei focuses on the City and Conurbano and multiplies her campaign presences

Javier Milei in his career towards the Casa Rosada wants to leave behind the results he achieved in the provinces, far from the expectations and problems in relation to his federal arming to focus on his campaign, which will have a new impetus for the PASO of August 13. The libertarian will multiply presences, there will be new spokespersons for his ideas, and Carolina Píparo and Ramiro Marra, his letters for the province of Buenos Aires and the City, respectively, will acquire greater centrality.

In the road map that the presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza has diagrammed, the appearance in the streets will be a constant: he plans to multiply his walks, with emphasis on the main electoral district of the country, the province of Buenos Aires, more precisely in the Conurbano. He will also continue touring provinces. And he does not intend to neglect the territory for which he was elected national deputy, the City of Buenos Aires. There, he has a letter for the succession to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, that of Ramiro Marra, a Buenos Aires legislator and stock broker.

The election in the City is concurrent, which means that there will be a ballot box dedicated to the national elections and another to the Buenos Aires. Therefore, the drag effect of the Milei president ballot will not occur, but those who walk day by day with the candidate for the head of state state that libertarian ideas “continue to have a great impact in the Federal Capital,” with another data that they show: 80% of those who say they vote for the greatest exponent of LLA know Marra. A number that may grow in the coming weeks.

In fact, in order to gain notoriety, the pre-postulant to lead the Buenos Aires government, which will compete with the seal and logo of the lion party, set foot in the Belgrano neighborhood yesterday with a slogan: “Leave Kirchnerism third.” And he took advantage of the day to visit businesses in the area and receive the concerns of the neighbors. “Our concern remains the same as when we presented ourselves in 2021, lowering taxes and liquidating regulations and obstacles to generate work,” he emphasized.

Píparo, the liberal option for the people of Buenos Aires in the company of the lawyer Francisco Oneto, will not be left behind, and will maintain a speech based on security and on “reducing the State”. In fact, one of his main proposals has to do with the creation of a “special police dedicated to the judicial system.”

The new media spokesmen. Milei will continue to occupy the center of the campaign scene, although the flashes will be spread: in the coming days the leaders who occupy the main positions on the ballots for the National Congress will parade through the media. They will be Marcela Pagano, Juan Nápoli, “Bertie” Benegas Lynch and Diana Mondino.

To this list are added the members of the Council of Economic Advisers if the libertarian reaches the Presidency, with Roque Fernández, Darío Epstein and Carlos Rodríguez at the head. All will be responsible for defending “the ideas of freedom” in the media, with a strong emphasis on the economy.

