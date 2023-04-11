In addition to his recurring criticism of both the ruling party and the opposition, the national representative of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Mileyrevealed his religious side when he spoke in detail about moisés, his “maximum reference”. He also recounted his time of Tinder.

interviewed by louis novaresio on your show +Interviews which is issued by LN+the presidential candidate attacked Horacio Rodríguez Larreta again, whom he described as “as sinister as Cristina Kirchner”.

However, in another aspect he also spoke of his religious and love situation. “My maximum reference, to whom I continually refer. Moses,” said Milei, who aroused objections in Novaresio: “I am a little afraid of being linked to religion.”

Javier Miley.

At that moment, the libertarian began to tell the story: “Moses discovers that he was a Jew. According to Pharaoh he was going to be his heir, he had displaced Ramses, his son, so that the sister’s son would be the heir. There he discovers that He’s a Jew.”

“Moses could have hidden that he wanted to free the Jewish people, he continues to have that wonderful life, he assumes as Pharaoh and there he does free the Jewish people. Being Pharaoh who was going to deny him to free the Jewish people, but he did not choose that: he went with the people, became one more slave, was captured and put before Pharaoh. He repeated that he is a Jew and demanded that they free the Jewish people,” he said.

And he continued: “If you look at it, the result could be the same, but they are not the same, because one was based on a lie and the other on the truth. When I make a moral statement to you, it is not by chance. argumentation is moral, my choice to be liberal is not utilitarian, it is a moral value”.

At that moment, Novaresio asked him: “Allow me the metaphor, Do you feel like the Moses of Argentine politics?” “I’m not up to it. You could never be in that place the only prophet who spoke to the creator. And furthermore, the fundamental characteristic of Moses, a infinite humility. I work to be humble, a continuous fight that you have to carry against ego, greed and lust“, answered.

El triunfo de Milei

Then, he talked about his two main advisers. “Rabbi Axel Wahnish is my spiritual guide.” “Are you on your way to converting to Judaism?” consulted Novaresio. “I don’t know, but I don’t rule it out,” replied the deputy.

While he immediately talked about his sister. “Karina Milei is the most formidable being on Earth. Kari is more inflexible than I am. Life often cheats you. It presents things to you as the simple path and it seems easier, but it’s not always that way.”

There he mentioned Moses again: “Which was the easy one? I stay living in the palace, I am also Pharaoh and I free the Jewish people. But no, because that is based on a lie. So he grabbed, left and ended up having a bigger prize which is to know the one (in reference to God)”.

Javier Miley.

Miley and the Tinder

At the end of the interview, the journalist also asked him about his affective life and if he is thinking of having a partner. “For me, what has to do with affective life is very important. It is not planned to have a partner. Right now I would be a lousy couple.”.

“I have had Tinder for many years but when I became very popular it became difficult. I find it one of the coolest tools. It’s made much easier. It was never a problem to bond as a couple” Milei recounted.

Criticism of Larreta

The libertarian reiterated his criticism of the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodriguez Larretawho this Monday was at the center of the controversy for his decision on the elections in the City of Buenos Aires.

“It’s the worst of politics. He is as or just as sinister as Cristina Kirchner. The only difference is that he has good manners. Even in thought it does not differ with her. He believes that to end inflation, you have to go for price controls. We all know that doesn’t work,” said Milei.

Javier Milei crowned Larreta as the “king of the caste” after his decision to split the elections

In that line, he added: “If you have to resort to cheating to win, you lost before you started. And now we are facing a loser, a coward, an insecure. For the head of the City Government, betrayal is a given in his life. He is willing to do anything to be president“.

“It’s not just Larreta. no one is different from them [en referencia al kirchnerismo]. What people have to understand is that the political caste it has no interest beyond what has to do with power, codification and lust. They don’t care about democracy or the republic. Everything is if it suits them, ”she noted.

And continued: “They hurt us because they cheat. but we are going to beat them anyway. I am sure that I will be the next president.”

ED