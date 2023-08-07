Milei promised adjustment and assured “the IMF package is small compared to mine”

The presidential candidate of La Libertad AvanzaJavier Milei, expressed with determination his project to implement an “austerity package” even more rigorous than the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in case of winning the election. what did she say

In an interview with the Financial Times, Milei He said his approach will exceed the goals set out in the $44 billion debt refinancing agreement with the IMF.

“The IMF plan is small compared to the austerity package I propose”said the libertarian and pointed out that “it will exceed all the goals of the current refinancing agreement of the USD 44,000 million debt with the organization.

Criticizing the institution, Milei described it as “a bunch of bureaucrats who only know that the business of a bank is to collect interest”and underlined his intention to deeply address Argentina’s economic problems.

Financial Times and its definitions of Milei: between English fanaticism, the Irish model and the “controversial” right-wing discourse

“Milei is an Anglophile, a fan of Margareth Thatcher y Winston Churchill, and as a young man he was a singer in a Rolling Stones tribute band,” said the Financial Times (FT) note. The candidate clarified, however, that his model is based on the Irish model, whose low taxes attracted many multinationals to establish themselves in Dublin.

“They (for the Irish) made reforms and their GDP per capita has more than six-folded in the last 30 years; I would like Argentina to look like Ireland»he explained to the FT, which presents him, in the initial part of the interview, as “a radical right-winger” who managed to move the Argentine political discourse to that side of the ideological spectrum.

As for her influence on the country’s political discourse, the British outlet reported that Milei took the debate to the right “after two decades of drifting to the left under the influence of the former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner«.

The note also gives an account of the positions Milei’s “controversial” issues, such as climate change denial and legalizing organ sales, positions that led to compare him with the former presidents of the US, Donald Trump, and Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

However, the FT clarified, Milei’s campaign focused more on the economy than on nationalism or social conservatism. The libertarian himself limited the comparison by telling the FT: “We agree that the enemy is socialism. After that, each one has its own particularities«.

In another passage from the British media, they quote the economist Fernando Marull, according to whom An eventual and “surprising” success for Milei in the PASO on August 13, 2023 would be chaotic for Argentina.

He also stated that his promise to dollarize the economy is “a concern for investors”, regarding which he consulted Alejandro Wernerformer director of the Western Hemisphere area of ​​the IMF, who responded that Dollarizing is not an appropriate decision for Argentina, because its economic cycle is not closely linked to that of the US.

With information from Argentine News and Infobae





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

