Milei signed a DNU with more than 300 reforms to begin the “economic deregulation of Argentina”

President Javier Milei took another substantial step to define the imprint of his government by signing a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) on Wednesday to begin the process of “economic deregulation that Argentina needs to grow.” The provision includes more than 300 reforms and was presented with an unusual message on national television.

“The objective is to begin the path of reconstruction of our country to return freedom and autonomy to individuals, and begin to dismantle the enormous amount of regulations that have prevented, hindered and stopped economic growth,” Milei remarked.

The announcement was made with a recorded message, just as the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, did when he presented the first fiscal adjustment measures. On this occasion, Milei was escorted by members of his cabinet and by Federico Sturzenegger, his main advisor and the so-called “architect” of the package of measures.

Milei reviewed the 30 main actions that were included in the DNU. This list includes the repeal of the Rental Law and the regulations that prevent the privatization of public companies, the reform of the Customs Code and the modification of the regulatory framework for prepaid medicine and social works, and the modernization of the labor regime , among other.

The news came with a 16-minute recorded video, in which Milei read an extensive text. The first part seemed like a renewed declaration of principles against the political caste and “collectivism.” “The problem is not the chef but the recipe. “Those ideas that failed in Argentina are the same ideas that have failed throughout the planet,” she noted.

With the DNU that he signed on the eighth business day of his Government, the libertarian liberal made a strong commitment to achieve a paradigm shift and leave behind a scheme in which, he questioned, “politicians have taken care of expanding the power of the State to the detriment of good Argentines.”

“Today we take a first step to end the model of decadence,” said the Head of State, after reviewing what he defines as “the worst legacy in the history of a country.”

He recalled that 50 percent of the population is below the poverty line and more than 10 percent of the population is indigent and pointed out: “6 out of every 10 children between 0 and 14 years old are poor. “That is the tragedy we are experiencing as a result of a political and economic model that threatens freedom.”

The president clarified that the DNU represents “only the first step” of his reform plan and reiterated that in the coming days he will call the National Congress to hold extraordinary sessions to discuss his package of laws.

He asked legislators for “collaboration to advance this process of change that society chose in a context of crisis that requires immediate action.” “The deputies and senators of the Nation will face the historical responsibility of choosing between being part of this change or building the most ambitious reform project of the last 40 years in order to finally be able to launch the productive force of Argentines and begin to move the path to becoming a world power again,” he noted.

“If we move forward on this path and do so decisively and forcefully, I am sure that our country will return to the path of growth and progress that we once knew how to travel. May God bless the Argentines and may the forces of heaven be with us,” he said to close his message.

The national broadcast took place at the end of a day of extreme tension, in which the anti-picketing protocol presented by Security Minister Patricia Bullrich was put to the test to put an end to roadblocks and limit the actions of social movements. Attentive to the challenges of the day, Milei recorded her message in the White Room of the Casa Rosada before becoming personally involved with the security operation and joining the monitoring.

Finally, at the end of the mobilization carried out by social groups in Plaza de Mayo to commemorate a new anniversary of the 2001 outbreak, the President returned to the Hotel Libertador, which he will leave in the coming days to settle permanently in the Quinta de Olivos.

