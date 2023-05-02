Milei: “We are convinced that we will enter the ballot and we will reach the presidency”

The national deputy of La Libertad Avanza and pre-candidate for President, Javier Mileyassured that in the next elections his force will enter a possible second round and that in that instance “we are going to win regardless of who is on the other side, we are going to reach the Presidency and begin the reconstruction of Argentina.”

Milei spoke on the first show of Esteban Trebucq in the 107.9 FM on the country’s political situation and noted: “Argentina is in a process of moral degradation, it is a violent and looting society.”

There, the LLA candidate stated: “We are convinced that we enter the ballot, we are going to win regardless of who is on the other side, we are going to reach the Presidency and begin the reconstruction of Argentina.”

The statue of Milei in front of the Central Bank

About the statue that the businessman Mauro Stendel placed with his image in front of the Central Bank, the candidate commented: “Mauro always has disruptive ideas, he is the one who sent the shovels to Congress. It is interesting because Martin Tetaz he wanted to play the rogue with the shovels but he showed that he never grabbed one“.

The statements of the economist towards Tetaz, from JxC, come amid flirtations between the “hawks” sector of the opposition coalition and their space. While Macri y Bullrich discursively approach Milei in search of an alliance, the legislator insists that he would be willing to settle in an internal one but outside of JxC, since his limit would be the figure of Horacio Rodriguez Larretaradicalism and the Civic Coalition of Elisa Carrionall spaces that refuse to add to Milei.

