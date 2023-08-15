Milei’s interview raid after winning the PASO: she cried with Fantino and assured that she is ready to assume

The presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Miley, began his television interview raid after establishing himself as the main force in the PASO. In different media, the liberal expressed that you are “ready to take over now” And till cried livethanking the space that Alejandro Fantino offered him to promote his political career.

After obtaining 30.04% of the votes in the primaries this Sunday, Milei gave a series of interviews in LN+ and radio rivadaviawhere thanked for the space on the air during his campaign. He also promised a deeper adjustment than the one proposed by the IMF, approached Mauricio Macri and assured that his victory was not the result of a “vote anger”.

Milei exposed this Monday that He has already defined his eventual government cabinet and noted that he has it “ready to take over now.” “My Cabinet is there,” stressed the economist who will be accompanied on the ballot by Victoria Villarruel as vice president, Carolina Píparo for the government of Buenos Aires and Ramiro Marra for the government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

At the beginning of the interview with Fantino, the presidential candidate got excited when thanking the space they gave him on the aforementioned television channel: “you gave me placeyou are the one who anticipated the media blackout, you are the one who anticipated the carnage they were going to do with my personal life and I believe that not only did it alert the lions that they had already woken up, but the fundamental thing is to wake up more lions. So the grateful one is me, because besides you are the one who put me firstMiley said.

In demonstration of his gratitude, the Liberal gave the television host the manuscript of his speech recited from the La Libertad Avanza bunker this Sunday night. “I’m giving it to you seriously. I’m giving it from my heart,” said Milei and Fantino replied: “I don’t think I deserve it”. Fantino had started the note stating that was happy with the result of the STEP and mentioned that he was “pleasantly surprised, because I know what he is looking for and what he has fought for.”

In the same interview, Javier Milei assured that, if he became president, he would promote a referendum to review the law on voluntary and legal interruption of pregnancy, in order to delete it. This same Monday he had affirmed that “rights are the right to life, liberty and property. the rest are ideological constructions to take advantage”.

What is behind the young vote that led Javier Milei to triumph in the PASO

In an interview with Eduardo Feinmann, the liberal referent spoke about the possibility of carrying out a strong economic adjustment. Without hesitating, he stated that “it will be much bigger” than the one projected by the International Monetary Fund. However, he promised: “I will not touch the pocket of the workers. I’m going to charge it to politics.” “What makes a debt payable or not is that the government has a fiscal surplus. We are going to have it. We’re going to be pretty baggy”, he added.

He also asserted that the national government’s problems with the international organization were “because it never put the fiscal accounts in order.” “The IMF should have no problems with the program we are proposing, which is a much deeper fiscal adjustment than the one they are proposing. The most important thing is conviction. We are clear about the diagnosis,” established Milei.

“The ruling party tries to establish that the devaluation that occurred today is our fault,” said Milei, who added that “there are others who say that we want a hyperinflation. It’s false. What happened today is the product of the ferocious slap that Kirchnerism ate. I think it will be difficult to reach a transition with a government that is already finished. And that political fragility is what collapses the markets, ”he analyzed.

The relationship with macrismo: closeness and new distances

In studies of LN+, Javier Milei came across the winner of the Juntos por el Cambio internship for Buenos Aires head of government, Jorge Macri. There, they embraced and Milei declared: “I get along very well with him, like with his cousin”, in reference to former President Mauricio Macri. About him, the liberal referent said that, after his triumph, “The only one who called me was Mauricio Macri, by the way. I could not answer her at the time because she was about to go out to talk, ”she clarified.

Speaking to the program Bread and Circus hosted by Jonatan Viale on the radio rivadaviathe economist referred to his relationship with the presidential candidate of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, whom he has flattered on multiple occasions to the detriment of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and commented that disappointed him, so it would be very difficult to add her to his project.

“I don’t know, I have many doubts because she has been very involved in the operations that they did to me in the last months. He has played a very active role,” Milei said about whether he could summon Bullrich to his government if he won. When asked if there were no chances to rebuild the situation, he was blunt: “There was an attempt, I made a ceasefire and he stabbed me with another dagger. He disappointed me, I thought he had a different way of doing politics,” she said.

Milei’s hug in the bunker with Carolina Píparo, her candidate for governor of Buenos Aires

In addition, referring to the inmate of Together for Change and the victory of Patricia Bullrich, he said: “It is a relief for Argentines that someone so sinister has lost”, referring to the Buenos Aires head of government. However, he also established that “the way they add up is false. Bullrich does not have 28 points, he got 17. That of adding Bullrich’s votes with Larreta, I would tell you that Larreta’s voter is closer to going with Massa“, ordered Mile.

The criticism of the opposition continued when the economist proposed “that people take into account that Together for Change, it is not who can stop Kirchnerism. The one who is going to end Kirchnerism is me. Juntos por el Cambio beat them once and brought them into government again,” he said.

“Kirchnerism still exists and the only thing that can keep it alive are the mistakes that Together for Change makes,” he said, adding that “Together for Change, instead of identifying that Kirchnerism was the enemy, since they thought they were going to win, they spent all the time dirtying me“, he accused.

The candidate’s analysis of his advantage in the STEP

Asked about the reading he offers on the electoral day in which he won this Sunday and the subsequent results, Javier Milei stressed that His 30% “was not a mistake” nor was it a consequence of the angry vote. “To say that it was the angry vote is to belittle people. If they voted as ‘I break everything’, they would have gone to the left”, he opined.

“If you have a model with which you try to explain reality and 30% of the electorate, that is, 7 million people follow you, it cannot be a mistake. They chose that. It is true that people are angry. But beyond that, they chose our diagnosis of reality and the solution that we proposed”, analyzed Milei, who He admitted that he “did not expect” that outcome.

The candidate for president claimed to be satisfied with the work done from his political space and stated: “We have nothing to recriminate ourselves. We propose a change for all Argentines, for those who told you Enough for Social Justice and after more than 100 years of failure”.

ML / ED

