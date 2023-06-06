Milei’s permit: he rants against the caste but continues to add former Menemist officials

Were three ex-functionaries of Carlos Menem the chosen ones by the presidential candidate of Liberty Avanza, Javier Milei, to assemble the economic team with which he would work if he won the elections. The libertarian announced on May 24 the incorporation of him to his group of advisers of Carlos Rodríguez and Roque Fernándezboth were part of the Menem government during the 90s. And on June 5 he joined the team Dario Epstein, also a former Menemista official.

Rodríguez, between 1996 and 1998 he served as Head of the Advisory Cabinet of the Ministry of Economy and was secretary of Economic Policy, he would be the head of the Council of Economic Advisers of the presidency in the event of a victory for Milei in the October elections. By his side, Roque Fernández was Minister of Economy of the Nation and President of the Central Bank during the government of Carlos Menem. The team is completed with Dario Epsteinformer head of the National Securities Commission (CNV) and expert in financial and stock market issues.

Milei also maintains a permanent dialogue with Alberto Benegas Lynch (H)who recently accompanied him at the presentation of his latest book, and Juan Carlos De Pablo.

“At the end of 1978 I returned from the United States to join CEMA, where I still am after 45 years. CEMA became UCEMA and I was its founding Rector for 24 years,” Rodriguez explained its beginnings. “Something similar happened to Roque Fernández. He was working at the International Monetary Fund when he received the offer to join CEMA and decided to return, also in 1978. Roque Fernández accompanied me all those years, even since we were students at the University of Chicago. Now we are both emeritus professors at that university,” he said.

For his part, Epstein is a public accountant from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and holds a Master of Administration from the University of Michigan. In 1992 he was appointed as head of the National Value Comission (CNV), a position he held until the end of 1994.

During that period and up to and including 1999, the financial benchmark intervened in the different processes of denationalization that dozens of state companies passed into private hands and marked the Menemist era with fire.

Carlos Rodríguez: “The Argentine economy is single-monetary, and the currency is the dollar”

“With Roque we share the same principles of political and economic freedom, openness, integration and competition as basic pillars of a modern capitalist society,” he added. Rodríguez also stressed that Roque Fernández “was a fundamental pillar in the implementation of the convertibility plan ”.

For Roque Fernández, this is not the time for the dollarization that Milei preaches

That Milei supports the idea of ​​dollarization as a necessary economic measure and that he has sought for his team, economists linked to the Carlos Menem administration, makes sense, however, during an interview Clarion on May 20 of this year, Roque Fernández made a difference.

Dollarization, yes or no?

When asked about the possibility of recreating the Bonex Plan or a dollarization, the economist was blunt: “In 1998 and 1999 dollarization was a very viable economic, financial and diplomatic policy operation. Not today. At that time, we had 80% of the monetary base in liquid reserves, crisp dollars, and 20% public securities that were traded on the Stock Market and that were pure liquidity. If we had wanted to change the monetary base in pesos for one in dollars, we could have done it”.

“A project like that today is not so urgent because ultimately there is a dollarization by the hand of the people. Today, not only do you buy an apartment in dollars, but notaries put the bills on the table, separate the ‘small face’ from the ‘big face’ and everything like that. The purchase and sale of other durable goods has also been dollarized and even the savings of lower class people ”, he explained then.

