Singer Miley Cyrus Celebrates 31st Birthday with Family and Friends

This Thursday, November 23, singer Miley Cyrus turned 31 and celebrated with family and friends. On social media, she shared several images of the outfit to celebrate this special date, but she also left a message about how important this last year was in her personal life. The young woman, who began working at a very young age, managed to accumulate a very important asset, which increased when she launched her artistic career after her successful stint on television.

This week, the renowned artist was partying at an intimate celebration. On her personal Instagram account, in which she has more than 215 million followers around the world, she shared the total black look to celebrate her 31st birthday.

Additionally, in the caption of one of the posts, Miley wrote about her feelings. “My birthday gift to myself this year was very fitting,” she introduced and then added, “I performed for myself and sang my favorite songs, including my own.”

She also noted that the first live performance of one of her latest hits, “Flowers,” was for an audience full of friends and family. “Taking this song back to the seed… It sprouted sensationally. Grateful for the growth in both of us. Love, Miley,” she concluded.

Miley Cyrus’ artistic career, with which she built a million-dollar estate, began in the role of “Hannah Montana,” the children’s series that was a rage at Disney between 2006 and 2011. It tells the double life of the youthful pop star and an ordinary girl named Miley Stewart.

This character, which was a worldwide success, allowed her to become known in the musical field. In those years, she released her first album called Meet Miley Cyrus (2007) and was later followed by Breakout (2008) and Can’t Be Tamed (2010).

But as the years passed, the artist had to detach herself from the Disney character to show her musical identity. With Bangerz (2013) she achieved a more provocative artistic change, which earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Local Pop Album.

Following these albums, Miley released Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (2015), Younger Now (2017), She Is Miley Cyrus (2020), and Endless Summer Vacation (2023).

Even though she became a pop megastar, Miley Cyrus never gave up acting. In recent years, she participated in different projects, both for films and series, which also helped add to her great fortune. She was part of Bolt (2008), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), The Voice (2016-2017), and Black Mirror (2019).

Despite all the work she had throughout these years, the main virtue of an artist like Miley Cyrus was to express her ideas and inspire thousands of young people around the world. Her disruptive style was the reason why she became one of the most influential pop singers of recent years.

What is Miley Cyrus’s fortune at 31 years old?

According to the portal specialized in calculating the fortunes of different celebrities, Celebrity Net Worth, Miley Cyrus has a net worth of a total of $160 million.

Share this: Facebook

X

