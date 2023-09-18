Military jet searched in South Carolina lakes after pilot ejected

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities were searching two South Carolina lakes for a military jet that apparently crashed after the pilot managed to eject in an incident over the weekend.

The pilot, whose name was not released, parachuted safely and landed in a North Charleston neighborhood around 2:00 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, Marine Corps Maj. Melanie Salinas said Sunday.

Corporal Christian Cortez of the Second Marine Air Division said there was a mishap with an F-35B Lightning II and that the search was ongoing Monday. The details of the incident are being investigated, he added.

Based on the location and trajectory of the aircraft, the search focused on lakes Moultrie and Marion, according to Sergeant Heather Stanton at Joint Air Base Charleston. Both lakes are located north of North Charleston.

A South Carolina police helicopter joined the search as the bad weather cleared, Stanton said. Military authorities posted messages online on Sunday asking the community for help with any information leading to the discovery of the aircraft.

The pilot of another F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston, Salinas said.

The pilots and their aircraft are from Combat Training Squadron 501 and the Second Marine Air Division based in Beaufort, near the South Carolina coast.

