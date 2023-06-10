milk cake by Jimena Monteverde

Ingredients
– 200 g of cookies (vanilla or chocolate)
– 1 tablespoon of baking powder
– 300 ml of hot milk
For the quick meringue:
– 100 g of egg whites
– 200 g of sugar
For the ganache:
– 250 g of milk cream
– 250 g of chocolate (coverage or cup)
Preparation
First, process the cookies until you get a fine powder. Then add the baking powder and hot milk. Mix everything very well and place the preparation in a previously buttered and floured mold. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for approximately 10 minutes. The cake is ready when it feels firm when touched.
Now, let’s move on to the quick meringue. In a bowl, mix the egg whites with the sugar. Microwave this mixture for 30 seconds and then beat. Repeat this process 2 or 3 more times. You get a smooth and shiny meringue.
For the ganache, bring the heavy cream to a boil and add the chopped chocolate. Let stand for 1 minute, then mix. This ganache can be used as a topping for the cake or you can chill it and use it as a filling.
Once the cake is ready and completely cool, it’s time to enjoy it. You can decorate it with the meringue and pour the ganache on top.