milk cake by Jimena Monteverde

Ingredients

– 200 g of cookies (vanilla or chocolate)

– 1 tablespoon of baking powder

– 300 ml of hot milk

For the quick meringue:

– 100 g of egg whites

– 200 g of sugar

For the ganache:

– 250 g of milk cream

– 250 g of chocolate (coverage or cup)

Preparation

First, process the cookies until you get a fine powder. Then add the baking powder and hot milk. Mix everything very well and place the preparation in a previously buttered and floured mold. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for approximately 10 minutes. The cake is ready when it feels firm when touched.

Now, let’s move on to the quick meringue. In a bowl, mix the egg whites with the sugar. Microwave this mixture for 30 seconds and then beat. Repeat this process 2 or 3 more times. You get a smooth and shiny meringue.

For the ganache, bring the heavy cream to a boil and add the chopped chocolate. Let stand for 1 minute, then mix. This ganache can be used as a topping for the cake or you can chill it and use it as a filling.

Once the cake is ready and completely cool, it’s time to enjoy it. You can decorate it with the meringue and pour the ganache on top.



