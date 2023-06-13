Home » Mille Miglia Charity for Research, the supportive side of the race
Entertainment

Mille Miglia Charity for Research, the supportive side of the race

by admin
Mille Miglia Charity for Research, the supportive side of the race

ROME – Once again this year the Mille Miglia is tinged with pink out of solidarity. At the start today from Brescia there was a very special pink car from the Ieo-Monzino Foundation, a splendid Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica which for the entire five days of the event will be driven by a team of women only. Led by Warly Tomei (board member of the Ieo-Monzino Foundation, creator of the initiative) and by Viviana Galimberti (director of surgical breasts at Ieo, a great car enthusiast) there will be six ambassadors who during the race will invite donations with awareness appeals in favor of the Ieo-Monzino Foundation. Csaba dalla Zorza, Roberta Ruiu, Paola Turani, Giulia Valentina, Ludovica Frasca and Irene Saderini will take turns driving the bull’s supercar for the Follow the Pink campaign and in particular to support the oncology research of Ieo Women’s Cancer Center.

Everyone will be able to support the project by making a free donation through the dedicated crowdfunding page (https://partecipa.fondazioneieomonzino.it/projects/1000-miglia-charity-2023-per-la-ricerca-it) which will be highlighted during the stages with the support of testimonials from “Mille Miglia Charity for Research”. “The Women’s Cancer Center is the first center in Italy reserved for the world of female cancer in its entirety – they explain to the Ieo-Monzino Foundation – from the management of the risk of getting sick, to early diagnosis, to therapies, up to reintegration into everyday life with recovery of the individual life plan.

It is therefore “a place for women”, dedicated to women’s health as a whole. The ultimate goal is? that, once welcomed into the centre, the woman entrusts herself to whoever takes care of her, without having to think of anything other than her own well-being”. A further contribution to fundraising also came from the charity dinner which took place on 11 June at the Mille Miglia museum, with Roberta Ruiu, one of the pink drivers of the Mille Miglia Charity for Research, conducting and animating it. (Maurilio Rigo)

See also  Balenciaga 2022 Tanabata Collection Officially Debuts | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Martine Rose 2024 spring and summer series big...

how is the wife of the businessman murdered...

Complaint about Binance: they affirm that cryptos can...

The dream control movie “Matrix·Dream Labyrinth” is scheduled...

Aerolíneas Argentinas fired the flight attendant who made...

Idol Transformation, A-SOUL Xiangwan’s Birthday Party Top Stage_TOM...

the inspiring path of Silvana, the Cordoba woman...

Max Mara’s contemporary woman shows in Stockholm: «A...

Man arrested after three found dead on Nottingham...

Emotional drama “She and Her Archipelago” is currently...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy