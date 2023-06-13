Mille Miglia Charity for Research, the supportive side of the race

ROME – Once again this year the Mille Miglia is tinged with pink out of solidarity. At the start today from Brescia there was a very special pink car from the Ieo-Monzino Foundation, a splendid Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica which for the entire five days of the event will be driven by a team of women only. Led by Warly Tomei (board member of the Ieo-Monzino Foundation, creator of the initiative) and by Viviana Galimberti (director of surgical breasts at Ieo, a great car enthusiast) there will be six ambassadors who during the race will invite donations with awareness appeals in favor of the Ieo-Monzino Foundation. Csaba dalla Zorza, Roberta Ruiu, Paola Turani, Giulia Valentina, Ludovica Frasca and Irene Saderini will take turns driving the bull’s supercar for the Follow the Pink campaign and in particular to support the oncology research of Ieo Women’s Cancer Center.

Everyone will be able to support the project by making a free donation through the dedicated crowdfunding page (https://partecipa.fondazioneieomonzino.it/projects/1000-miglia-charity-2023-per-la-ricerca-it) which will be highlighted during the stages with the support of testimonials from “Mille Miglia Charity for Research”. “The Women’s Cancer Center is the first center in Italy reserved for the world of female cancer in its entirety – they explain to the Ieo-Monzino Foundation – from the management of the risk of getting sick, to early diagnosis, to therapies, up to reintegration into everyday life with recovery of the individual life plan.

It is therefore “a place for women”, dedicated to women’s health as a whole. The ultimate goal is? that, once welcomed into the centre, the woman entrusts herself to whoever takes care of her, without having to think of anything other than her own well-being”. A further contribution to fundraising also came from the charity dinner which took place on 11 June at the Mille Miglia museum, with Roberta Ruiu, one of the pink drivers of the Mille Miglia Charity for Research, conducting and animating it. (Maurilio Rigo)