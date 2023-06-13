Mille Miglia, the first self-driving test with the Maserati MC-20

ROME – Developed by the Milan Polytechnic, the 1000 Miglia Autonomous Driving (1000-MAD) project is preparing to enrich the “most beautiful race in the world” with the presence of a partially autonomous Maserati MC-20.

The mission of the Trident sports car, in this case equipped by researchers from the Polytechnic with the most advanced technologies available, is to tackle some sections of the 2023 1000 Miglia independently, and always respecting the highway code. For regulatory reasons, the car will have the “supervisor” Matteo Marzotto inside who, during the event, will also commemorate the 70th anniversary of his uncle Giannino’s victory in the 1953 edition of the historic car race.





Matteo Marzotto aboard the Maserati MC-20

The experimentation of the 1000-Mad along the entire race track promises to be a new milestone in the development of autonomous vehicles, so much so that the authorization granted on 6 June by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to conduct the test on public roads, it is the first ever to involve such a varied and long driving context. Furthermore, for the MC-20 powered by the iconic Nettuno engine and prepared by the Milan Polytechnic team, the 1000 Miglia 2023 represents the ambitious incipit of a project that will be subject to continuous improvements over the course of the year with the aim to complete in total autonomy all 1500 km of the 1000 Miglia 2024 route.







Sponsored by the National Center for Sustainable Mobility (MOST) and made possible by the contribution of sponsors and technical suppliers, the 1000-MAD project should facilitate the development of novel algorithms related to automation and Artificial Intelligence: “The obtaining of ministerial represents a very important milestone achieved after almost a year of work” declared the manager Sergio Savaresi, Full Professor of Automatics at the Milan Polytechnic, before specifying how the presence of the self-driving MC-20 at the next Mille Miglia will allow researchers to acquire large amounts of data, obtained from real situations in different types of roads.