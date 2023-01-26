Source title: Millennium Music and Dance Plays a New Chapter “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” Dance “San Le Picture” Inheriting Cultural Confidence

The annual “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala”, each time it is broadcast, has dedicated one wonderful work after another to audiences across the country, leaving scene after scene of beautiful moments. In the Spring Festival Gala in 2023, after a song and dance program was broadcast, it aroused strong attention and continued heated discussions among the audience. The program, this is a creative dance based on the music and dance of the Liao Dynasty and combined with modern aesthetics – “San Le Tu”. According to Kuyun data, during the broadcast period of “San Le Tu”, the attention of the live broadcast of “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” remained high, always breaking 2, and was widely loved by the audience. On social media platforms, “San Le Tu” received constant praise, and #国风舞舞条乐图出圈# ranked 12th on the Weibo video hot list, with a popularity of 4.75 million. Netizens unanimously agreed: “The dance is beautiful and romantic, showing the unique charm of the national style”; “San Le Tu” please keep going out of the circle, you can’t get enough of it a million times!” Surprises: From thousand-year-old murals to live stage performances As a shortlisted work of classical dance in the 13th Chinese Dance “Lotus Award”, “San Le Tu” appeared on the stage of “Liao TV Spring Festival Gala”, which feels quite out of nowhere. Whether it is the dance form restored from the murals of the Liao Dynasty thousands of years ago, or the presentation of the music and dance of the Liao Dynasty that the audience has never seen before, and the extraordinary significance of the show to Liaoning, the important origin of Liao culture, Let this “San Le Tu” become the first cultural symbol to break the circle strongly in the Spring Festival Gala of the Year of the Rabbit. The most surprising thing about appreciating the dance of “San Le Tu” is that the songs and dances of the Liao Dynasty more than a thousand years ago have traveled to the modern stage, bringing a silky and thick rich aesthetic feeling. On the stage, dancers and musicians dressed in costumes of the Liao Dynasty traveled from history. Dancers dressed in narrow-sleeved and wide-width costumes danced to the joy of thousands of years ago; musicians danced with national musical instruments such as pipa, sheng, and flute, vividly reproducing the aesthetics, emotions, and artistic expressions of the ancestors thousands of years ago on the screen On the stage, it brings vivid historical reenactment and cultural reenactment to the audience. In order to restore this millennium music and dance to the greatest extent, the dance creation team studied a large amount of historical materials and archaeological results, including murals of the Liao Dynasty and many historical materials and classics. For example, the props are inspired by Liao Sancai, and the collocation of musical instruments also refers to historical records, and is arranged through traditional classical dance techniques to reproduce the traces of historical dances that have been lost to the greatest extent possible. In terms of dance creation, the creative team mainly started from two aspects. One is to rigorously reproduce the shape and manner, and the other is to remake in combination with contemporary aesthetics, thus bringing unprecedented audio-visual enjoyment to the audience of “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala”: the work is different from most traditional classical dances that are beautiful and graceful. The style is more publicized and outgoing, quite heroic. The combination of musicians and dancers on the stage shows the eclectic character of the northern people and their pursuit of a better and happy life. From stillness to movement, from ancient times to the present, from murals to dances, “San Le Tu” runs through the long history of thousands of years, implicating the long-term integration and development, revival and growth of Chinese civilization. As a result, emotions from artistic surprise and cultural confidence emerged spontaneously. See also The crime suspense movie "Saving the Suspect" exposes the pilot poster and the full lineup of stills Zhang Xiaofei's eyes are cold and scary. Shocking: the two-way rush between the rejuvenation of music and dance aesthetics and the audience’s aesthetics “Liao History” records: “There is Sanyue in Liao Dynasty, which is why it is covered.” It can be seen that Sanyue is the main performance form of music and dance in Liao Dynasty. The song and dance “San Le Tu” based on the creativity of the murals of the Liao Dynasty, although it is the first time to present the music and dance of the Liao Dynasty on the stage of the Spring Festival Gala, it has already made the public feel the romantic feelings and bold personality of the ancients from the program , its refreshing performance brings a unique appreciation experience to the audience. Watch the Liao Dynasty song and dance “San Yue Tu”, the performers include dancers and musicians, and the performance forms include blowing, playing musical instruments, dancing, etc., which fully expresses and conveys the art of music, dance and emotional expression of human beings. Between the dancers and the musicians, the positions and formations are constantly changing, either dancing lightly or vigorously. The ever-changing music and dances let us see the combination of rigidity and softness of the ancients in the multiplication of generations, the gentleness and tranquility of a virgin, and the lofty passion for pursuing beauty. It reproduces the real scene of multi-ethnic integration and life, and the scene is extremely lively. vivid. Compared with the original version of “San Le Tu”, the dance performance presented in “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” is more compact and refined. The gorgeous and atmospheric scenes, the well-proportioned stage, and the passionate dance give this work a fuller emotional expression. From stage art to TV art, this “transformation” is a two-way trip with the national trend and national style that young people like and admire today, and it is also the continuous innovation of the “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” program group in the level of artistic creation A concentrated expression of excellence and excellence. Moved: Carry forward traditional art, spread cultural confidence In recent years, wave after wave of national trends have been loved by young people. The emergence of the Liao Dynasty music and dance “San Le Tu” made young people feel the richness and charm of history and culture again. As a result, the creation of “San Le Tu” by “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” collided with the aesthetic drive of young people today, creating a more pragmatic and brilliant light of inheritance. Different from the public’s previous perception of singing and dancing, “San Le Tu” has different regional origins and cultural connotations from the other two ancient dances “Only This Green” and “Tang Palace Night Banquet”, which have been hotly discussed. Giving a completely different audio-visual presentation. What “San Le Tu” expresses is not only the excavation and restoration of Liao culture, but also allows the audience to feel the contribution of the cultural accumulation formed by Liaoning’s multi-ethnic and multi-cultural exchanges to Chinese civilization. The wisdom and accumulation of countless ancestors has been continuously passed on from generation to generation to achieve the glory and splendor of the present. “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” captures the pearl of “San Le Tu” in the long river of Chinese civilization, presenting the confidence, perseverance, agility and boldness of the descendants of Liaohe for thousands of years. “What belongs to the nation is what belongs to the world.” “San Le Tu” has successfully created a sample of the youthful expression of traditional culture, allowing the audience to feel more authentic cultural confidence and artistic beauty. This is also the consistent adherence of the “Liao TV Spring Festival Gala” program group and pursuit. See also Gospel Musicians Release Splat-to-Clat Rompler Player

The annual “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala”, each time it is broadcast, has dedicated one wonderful work after another to audiences across the country, leaving scene after scene of beautiful moments. In the Spring Festival Gala in 2023, after a song and dance program was broadcast, it aroused strong attention and continued heated discussions among the audience. The program, this is a creative dance based on the music and dance of the Liao Dynasty and combined with modern aesthetics – “San Le Tu”.

According to Kuyun data, during the broadcast period of “San Le Tu”, the attention of the live broadcast of “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” remained high, always breaking 2, and was widely loved by the audience. On social media platforms, “San Le Tu” received constant praise, and #国风舞舞条乐图出圈# ranked 12th on the Weibo video hot list, with a popularity of 4.75 million. Netizens unanimously agreed: “The dance is beautiful and romantic, showing the unique charm of the national style”; “San Le Tu” please keep going out of the circle, you can’t get enough of it a million times!”

Surprises: From thousand-year-old murals to live stage performances

As a shortlisted work of classical dance in the 13th Chinese Dance “Lotus Award”, “San Le Tu” appeared on the stage of “Liao TV Spring Festival Gala”, which feels quite out of nowhere. Whether it is the dance form restored from the murals of the Liao Dynasty thousands of years ago, or the presentation of the music and dance of the Liao Dynasty that the audience has never seen before, and the extraordinary significance of the show to Liaoning, the important origin of Liao culture, Let this “San Le Tu” become the first cultural symbol to break the circle strongly in the Spring Festival Gala of the Year of the Rabbit.

The most surprising thing about appreciating the dance of “San Le Tu” is that the songs and dances of the Liao Dynasty more than a thousand years ago have traveled to the modern stage, bringing a silky and thick rich aesthetic feeling. On the stage, dancers and musicians dressed in costumes of the Liao Dynasty traveled from history. Dancers dressed in narrow-sleeved and wide-width costumes danced to the joy of thousands of years ago; musicians danced with national musical instruments such as pipa, sheng, and flute, vividly reproducing the aesthetics, emotions, and artistic expressions of the ancestors thousands of years ago on the screen On the stage, it brings vivid historical reenactment and cultural reenactment to the audience.

In order to restore this millennium music and dance to the greatest extent, the dance creation team studied a large amount of historical materials and archaeological results, including murals of the Liao Dynasty and many historical materials and classics. For example, the props are inspired by Liao Sancai, and the collocation of musical instruments also refers to historical records, and is arranged through traditional classical dance techniques to reproduce the traces of historical dances that have been lost to the greatest extent possible.

In terms of dance creation, the creative team mainly started from two aspects. One is to rigorously reproduce the shape and manner, and the other is to remake in combination with contemporary aesthetics, thus bringing unprecedented audio-visual enjoyment to the audience of “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala”: the work is different from most traditional classical dances that are beautiful and graceful. The style is more publicized and outgoing, quite heroic. The combination of musicians and dancers on the stage shows the eclectic character of the northern people and their pursuit of a better and happy life.

From stillness to movement, from ancient times to the present, from murals to dances, “San Le Tu” runs through the long history of thousands of years, implicating the long-term integration and development, revival and growth of Chinese civilization. As a result, emotions from artistic surprise and cultural confidence emerged spontaneously.

Shocking: the two-way rush between the rejuvenation of music and dance aesthetics and the audience’s aesthetics

“Liao History” records: “There is Sanyue in Liao Dynasty, which is why it is covered.” It can be seen that Sanyue is the main performance form of music and dance in Liao Dynasty. The song and dance “San Le Tu” based on the creativity of the murals of the Liao Dynasty, although it is the first time to present the music and dance of the Liao Dynasty on the stage of the Spring Festival Gala, it has already made the public feel the romantic feelings and bold personality of the ancients from the program , its refreshing performance brings a unique appreciation experience to the audience.

Watch the Liao Dynasty song and dance “San Yue Tu”, the performers include dancers and musicians, and the performance forms include blowing, playing musical instruments, dancing, etc., which fully expresses and conveys the art of music, dance and emotional expression of human beings. Between the dancers and the musicians, the positions and formations are constantly changing, either dancing lightly or vigorously. The ever-changing music and dances let us see the combination of rigidity and softness of the ancients in the multiplication of generations, the gentleness and tranquility of a virgin, and the lofty passion for pursuing beauty. It reproduces the real scene of multi-ethnic integration and life, and the scene is extremely lively. vivid.

Compared with the original version of “San Le Tu”, the dance performance presented in “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” is more compact and refined. The gorgeous and atmospheric scenes, the well-proportioned stage, and the passionate dance give this work a fuller emotional expression. From stage art to TV art, this “transformation” is a two-way trip with the national trend and national style that young people like and admire today, and it is also the continuous innovation of the “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” program group in the level of artistic creation A concentrated expression of excellence and excellence.

Moved: Carry forward traditional art, spread cultural confidence

In recent years, wave after wave of national trends have been loved by young people. The emergence of the Liao Dynasty music and dance “San Le Tu” made young people feel the richness and charm of history and culture again. As a result, the creation of “San Le Tu” by “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” collided with the aesthetic drive of young people today, creating a more pragmatic and brilliant light of inheritance.

Different from the public’s previous perception of singing and dancing, “San Le Tu” has different regional origins and cultural connotations from the other two ancient dances “Only This Green” and “Tang Palace Night Banquet”, which have been hotly discussed. Giving a completely different audio-visual presentation. What “San Le Tu” expresses is not only the excavation and restoration of Liao culture, but also allows the audience to feel the contribution of the cultural accumulation formed by Liaoning’s multi-ethnic and multi-cultural exchanges to Chinese civilization.

The wisdom and accumulation of countless ancestors has been continuously passed on from generation to generation to achieve the glory and splendor of the present. “Liaoshi Spring Festival Gala” captures the pearl of “San Le Tu” in the long river of Chinese civilization, presenting the confidence, perseverance, agility and boldness of the descendants of Liaohe for thousands of years. “What belongs to the nation is what belongs to the world.” “San Le Tu” has successfully created a sample of the youthful expression of traditional culture, allowing the audience to feel more authentic cultural confidence and artistic beauty. This is also the consistent adherence of the “Liao TV Spring Festival Gala” program group and pursuit.